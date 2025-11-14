Nebraska High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (NSAA) - November 13, 2025

High School

Spencer Swaim

The 2025 Nebraska high school football playoffs have hit the Semifinals
The 2025 Nebraska high school football playoffs have hit the Semifinals / Photo by Taylor Balkom

The 2025 Nebraska high school football playoffs continue on Friday, November 14, with 14 playoff games kicking off across all classifications.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Nebraska high school football playoffs.

Class A Bracket 

Semifinal Round

No. 1 Omaha Westside vs. No. 4 Millard South - 11/14

No. 2 Creighton Prep vs. No. 3 Papillion-LaVista South - 11/14

Class B Bracket

Semifinal Round

No. 1 Waverly vs. No. 5 Bennington - 11/14

No. 2 Gretna East vs. No. 11 Gretna - 11/14

Class C1 Bracket

Semifinal Round

No. 1 Wahoo vs. No. 4 Ashland-Greenwood - 11/14

No. 2 Lakeview vs. No. 3 Sidney - 11/14

Class C2 Bracket

Semifinal Round

No. 9 Ord vs. No. 4 Grand Island Central Catholic - 11/14

No. 2 Bishop Neumann vs. No. 3 Kearney Catholic - 11/14

Class D1 Bracket

Semifinal Round

No. 1 Shelby-Rising City vs. No. 5 Crofton - 11/14

No. 7 Plainview vs. No. 3 Sandy Creek - 11/14 .

Class D2 Bracket

Semifinal Round

No. 1 Howells-Dodge vs. No. 4 St. Mary's - 11/14

No. 2 Central Valley vs. No. 6 Wynot - 11/14

Class D6 Bracket

Semifinal Round

No. 1 Garden County vs. No. 4 Stuart - 11/14

No. 2 Red Cloud vs. No. 3 Southwest - 11/14

Published
Spencer Swaim
SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

