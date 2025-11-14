Nebraska High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (NSAA) - November 13, 2025
The 2025 Nebraska high school football playoffs continue on Friday, November 14, with 14 playoff games kicking off across all classifications.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Nebraska high school football playoffs.
Class A Bracket
Semifinal Round
No. 1 Omaha Westside vs. No. 4 Millard South - 11/14
No. 2 Creighton Prep vs. No. 3 Papillion-LaVista South - 11/14
Class B Bracket
Semifinal Round
No. 1 Waverly vs. No. 5 Bennington - 11/14
No. 2 Gretna East vs. No. 11 Gretna - 11/14
Class C1 Bracket
Semifinal Round
No. 1 Wahoo vs. No. 4 Ashland-Greenwood - 11/14
No. 2 Lakeview vs. No. 3 Sidney - 11/14
Class C2 Bracket
Semifinal Round
No. 9 Ord vs. No. 4 Grand Island Central Catholic - 11/14
No. 2 Bishop Neumann vs. No. 3 Kearney Catholic - 11/14
Class D1 Bracket
Semifinal Round
No. 1 Shelby-Rising City vs. No. 5 Crofton - 11/14
No. 7 Plainview vs. No. 3 Sandy Creek - 11/14 .
Class D2 Bracket
Semifinal Round
No. 1 Howells-Dodge vs. No. 4 St. Mary's - 11/14
No. 2 Central Valley vs. No. 6 Wynot - 11/14
Class D6 Bracket
Semifinal Round
No. 1 Garden County vs. No. 4 Stuart - 11/14
No. 2 Red Cloud vs. No. 3 Southwest - 11/14
