Omaha Skutt Makes Nebraska High School Wrestling History
One Nebraska high school wrestling program made history by claiming an eighth all-time state duals championship.
Omaha Skutt High School captured the Class B team title from the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney, Nebraska, giving them fourth consecutive and eight championships overall. The eight overall titles ties them with Millard South for the most all-time in Nebraska high school wrestling history.
Along with Omaha Skutt, Burwell defended in Class D, winning a second consecutive title and third overall.
The other two classifications were won by Creighton Prep in Class A and Pierce in Class C. Creighton Prep opted to not compete a season ago while Pierce won for the first time in four trips.
Omaha Skutt Handles Opponents In Class B
There was little resistance to Omaha Skutt winning a fourth consecutive Class B crown, as they topped three opponents by scores of 56-17, 55-21 and 50-25. In the finals, they downed Bennington for a second straight season.
“We just have an awesome group,” Omaha Skutt head coach Chas DeVetter told NSAA.org. “We have such great leadership. A lot of seniors who have been here a long time; they got their fourth state dual title.”
The lineup for Omaha Skutt features five top-ranked wrestlers from 150 pounds through 190 pounds in Ben Ziola, Isaac Christo, Tyler Harrill, Niko Rotella and Riley Johnson.
Creighton Prep Dominates In Return To State Duals
After sitting out the event a season ago, Creighton Prep was nearly unstoppable this year, going 34-8 overall to win the Class A duals with a victory over Kearney, 56-16. They also downed top-seed and unbeaten Grand Island, 58-13, and bested Omaha Bryan, 62-12.
“There’s something about a dual tournament at the highest level like this, and something about doing it together as a team,” Creighton Prep head coach Andrew Fisher told NSAA.org. “We’re really grateful for the opportunity to be out here as healthy as we’ve been all year. It means a lot to see these guys go out and compete while putting up a lot of points.”
Burwell Defends, Pierce Wins
In Class D, Burwell finished off a second straight championship by defeating Aquinas, 37-33, after rallying throughout the day. The Longhorns scored five straight pins to earn a 44-31 victory after falling behind 25-0.
For Pierce, a 37-29 win in the semifinals over defending champion Battle Creek positioned them to down Central City for the title, 55-21.