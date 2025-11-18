Nebraska High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (NSAA) - November 18, 2025
The 2025 Nebraska high school football playoffs continue on Friday, November 21, with seven championship games kicking off throughout the weekend.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Nebraska high school football playoffs.
Class A Bracket
Championship Round
No. 3 Papillion-LaVista South vs. No. 4 Millard South - 11/25 at 7:15 p.m.
Class B Bracket
Championship Round
No. 1 Waverly vs. No. 2 Gretna East - 11/24 at 7:15 p.m.
Class C1 Bracket
Championship Round
No. 1 Wahoo vs. No. 3 Sidney - 11/25 at 10:15 a.m.
Class C2 Bracket
Championship Round
No. 2 Bishop Neumann vs. No. 4 Grand Island Central Catholic - 11/25 at 2:45 p.m.
Class D1 Bracket
Championship Round
No. 3 Sandy Creek vs. No. 5 Crofton - 11/24 at 10:15 a.m.
Class D2 Bracket
Championship Round
No. 4 St. Mary's vs. No. 6 Wynot - 11/24 at 2:45 p.m.
Class D6 Bracket
Championship Round
No. 1 Garden County vs. No. 3 Southwest - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m.
