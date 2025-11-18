High School

Nebraska High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (NSAA) - November 18, 2025

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 Nebraska high school football playoffs

Spencer Swaim

Nebraska's high school football season concludes this week with seven championship games this weekend and early next week
The 2025 Nebraska high school football playoffs continue on Friday, November 21, with seven championship games kicking off throughout the weekend.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Nebraska high school football playoffs.

Class A Bracket 

Championship Round

No. 3 Papillion-LaVista South vs. No. 4 Millard South - 11/25 at 7:15 p.m.

Class B Bracket

Championship Round

No. 1 Waverly vs. No. 2 Gretna East - 11/24 at 7:15 p.m.

Class C1 Bracket

Championship Round

No. 1 Wahoo vs. No. 3 Sidney - 11/25 at 10:15 a.m.

Class C2 Bracket

Championship Round

No. 2 Bishop Neumann vs. No. 4 Grand Island Central Catholic - 11/25 at 2:45 p.m.

Class D1 Bracket

Championship Round

No. 3 Sandy Creek vs. No. 5 Crofton - 11/24 at 10:15 a.m.

Class D2 Bracket

Championship Round

No. 4 St. Mary's vs. No. 6 Wynot - 11/24 at 2:45 p.m.

Class D6 Bracket

Championship Round

No. 1 Garden County vs. No. 3 Southwest - 11/21 at 7:00 p.m.

