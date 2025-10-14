Nebraska High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 13, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Nebraska high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest rankings for each classification as of October 13.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Nebraska high school football computer rankings, as of October 13:
Nebraska High School Football Class D6 Rankings
1. Garden County (7-0)
2. Southwest (6-0)
3. Red Cloud (6-0)
4. Leyton (5-1)
5. Stuart (5-1)
6. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (5-1)
7. Pawnee City (5-1)
8. Wallace (5-1)
9. Hampton (5-1)
10. Wauneta-Palisade (4-2)
11. Meridian (4-2)
12. Crawford (4-2)
13. Silver Lake (4-2)
14. Arthur County (4-2)
15. Hay Springs (4-2)
16. Potter-Dix (3-3)
17. Shelton (3-3)
18. South Platte (2-4)
19. Medicine Valley (1-5)
20. Sterling (2-4)
21. Creek Valley (2-4)
22. Diller-Odell (2-4)
23. Dorchester (2-4)
24. Ansley/Litchfield (2-4)
25. Cody-Kilgore (1-5)
Nebraska High School Football D2 Rankings
1. Central Valley - 7-0
2. Anselmo-Merna - 6-1
3. Hitchcock County - 7-0
4. Howells-Dodge - 7-0
5. Archangels Catholic - 7-0
6. Elmwood-Murdock - 6-1
7. Wynot - 6-1
8. Lawrence-Nelson - 6-1
9. Burwell - 4-3
10. Overton - 5-2
11. Neligh-Oakdale - 7-1
12. Elgin/Pope John - 5-2
13. Sandhills/Thedford - 5-2
14. Loomis - 5-2
15. Elm Creek - 5-2
16. Mullen - 6-1
17. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley - 5-2
18. Twin Loup - 4-3
19. Bancroft-Rosalie - 5-2
20. Deshler - 5-2
21. Cambridge - 5-2
22. Maxwell - 4-3
23. Weeping Water - 5-2
24. Creighton - 3-4
25. Osceola - 3-4
Nebraska High School Football D1 Rankings
1. Dundy County-Stratton - 7-0
2. Shelby-Rising City - 7-0
3. Sandy Creek - 6-1
4. Plainview - 6-1
5. Ravenna - 6-0
6. Bridgeport - 6-1
7. Thayer Central - 6-1
8. McCool Junction - 6-1
9. Pender - 6-1
10. Wausa - 6-1
11. Crofton - 5-2
12. Bloomfield - 6-1
13. Johnson-Brock - 5-2
14. St. Patrick's - 5-2
15. Wisner-Pilger - 6-1
16. East Butler - 5-2
17. Perkins County - 5-2
18. Sutton - 5-2
19. Arcadia/Loup City - 6-1
20. Hemingford - 6-1
21. Johnson County Central - 5-2
22. Summerland - 5-2
23. Clarkson/Leigh - 4-3
24. Elkhorn Valley - 4-3
25. David City - 5-2
Nebraska High School Football C2 Rankings
1. Kearney Catholic - 7-0
2. Wood River - 6-1
3. West Point-Beemer - 5-2
4. Boone Central - 5-2
5. Yutan - 5-2
6. Malcolm - 5-2
7. Ord - 4-3
8. Hershey - 5-2
9. Doniphan-Trumbull - 5-2
10. Arlington - 4-3
11. Raymond Central - 4-3
12. Valentine - 3-4
13. North Bend Central - 3-4
14. Amherst - 3-4
15. Centura - 2-5
16. Tekamah-Herman - 2-5
17. Mitchell - 2-5
18. Superior - 3-4
19. Ponca - 2-5
20. Battle Creek - 2-5
21. Conestoga - 1-6
22. Cross County - 2-5
23. Palmyra - 2-5
24. St. Cecilia - 1-6
25. Fillmore Central - 2-5
Nebraska High School Football C1 Rankings
1. Wahoo — 7-0
2. Lakeview — 7-0
3. Syracuse — 7-0
4. O'Neill — 7-0
5. Sidney — 7-0
6. Fort Calhoun — 6-1
7. Central City — 6-0
8. Ashland-Greenwood — 6-1
9. Gothenburg — 6-1
10. Gross Catholic — 5-2
11. Pierce — 5-2
12. Mount Michael Benedictine — 5-2
13. Chadron — 6-1
14. Milford — 5-1
15. Aurora — 4-3
16. Auburn — 3-4
17. Cozad — 3-4
18. Douglas County West — 2-5
19. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder — 2-5
20. Adams Central — 2-5
21. Minden — 2-5
22. Wilber-Clatonia — 3-4
23. Broken Bow — 3-4
24. Wayne — 1-6
25. Nebraska City — 1-6
Nebraska High School Football Class B Rankings
1. Waverly — 7-0
2. Norris — 7-0
3. Skutt Catholic — 6-1
4. Gretna East — 6-1
5. McCook — 6-1
6. Seward — 5-2
7. Bennington — 6-1
8. Elkhorn North — 6-1
9. Scottsbluff — 6-1
10. Gering — 5-2
11. Gretna — 4-3
12. York — 5-2
13. Ralston — 3-4
14. Standing Bear — 2-5
15. Plattsmouth — 3-4
16. Platteview — 3-4
17. Northwest — 2-5
18. Crete — 2-5
19. Elkhorn — 0-7
20. Lincoln Northwest — 1-6
21. Lexington — 2-5
22. Blair — 0-7
23. Hastings — 1-6
24. Beatrice — 0-7
Nebraska High School Football Class A Rankings
1. Creighton Prep — 7-0
2. Omaha Westside — 6-1
3. Millard South — 6-1
4. Papillion-LaVista South — 6-1
5. Omaha North — 5-2
6. Columbus — 6-1
7. Omaha Central — 5-2
8. Elkhorn South — 6-1
9. Norfolk — 5-2
10. Omaha Westview — 5-2
11. Millard West — 4-3
12. Kearney — 4-3
13. Fremont — 4-3
14. Lincoln Southeast — 4-3
15. Lincoln East — 4-3
16. Bellevue West — 4-3
17. Papillion-LaVista — 3-4
18. Millard North — 2-5
19. North Star — 4-3
20. Lincoln — 4-3
21. Lincoln Northeast — 4-3
22. Burke — 2-5
23. North Platte — 2-5
24. Lincoln Southwest — 2-5
25. Omaha South — 0-7
