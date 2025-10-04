High School

Nebraska high school football final scores, results - October 3, 2025

Spencer Swaim

Creighton Prep topped Omaha Central, 31-16.
The 2025 Nebraska high school football season continued on Friday and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 6.

Ainsworth 71, North Central 6

Alma 36, Arapahoe 34

Anselmo-Merna 58, Burwell 35

Ansley/Litchfield 59, Santee 0

Archangels Catholic 56, Osceola 14

Archbishop Bergan 35, Aquinas 7

Arlington 30, North Bend Central 14

Arthur County 62, Cody-Kilgore 16

Ashland-Greenwood 42, Boys Town 7

Auburn 41, Falls City 6

Aurora 34, Adams Central 0

Bancroft-Rosalie 40, Winside 22

Bellevue West 65, South Sioux City 0

Bennington 42, Blair 0

Blue Hill 58, Axtell 6

Bloomfield 42, Boyd County 28

Boone Central 24, Centura 20

Bridgeport 56, Morrill 6

Broken Bow 47, Holdrege 3

Brownell Talbot 20, Louisville 14

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 26, Deshler 20

Cambridge 30, Maywood/Hayes Center 0

Cedar Catholic 52, Battle Creek 0

Central City 35, Lincoln Christian 8

Central Valley 48, Twin Loup 7

Chadron 49, Chase County 6

Chambers/Wheeler Central 38, Palmer 18

Clarkson/Leigh 78, Humphrey 18

Columbus 62, Bryan 7

Creighton Prep 31, Omaha Central 16

Crofton 66, Niobrara/Verdigre 20

Doniphan-Trumbull 44, Superior 14

Douglas County West 21, Concordia 7

Dundy County-Stratton 47, St. Patrick's 6

East Butler 40, Mead 26

Elkhorn North 41, Elkhorn 7

Elm Creek 41, Kenesaw 38

Elmwood-Murdock 74, Sacred Heart 28

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 60, Tri County 22

Fort Calhoun 35, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 10

Franklin 26, Wilcox-Hildreth 6

Fullerton 44, Nebraska Christian 18

Gretna 35, Plattsmouth 28

Gross Catholic 27, Roncalli Catholic 8

Gothenburg 56, Cozad 21

Hampton 42, Shelton 18

Hemingford 69, Sutherland 0

Hershey 22, Amherst 14

Hi-Line [Eustis-Farnam/Elwood] 42, Southern Valley 6

High Plains 80, Giltner 34

Hitchcock County 28, Loomis 6

Howells-Dodge 64, Riverside 6

Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 50, Cedar Bluffs 44

Hyannis 30, Bayard 26

Johnson County Central 56, Omaha Christian Academy 24

Johnson-Brock 78, Freeman 21

Kearney Catholic 47, Gordon-Rushville 16

Lakeview 55, Wayne 7

Lawrence-Nelson 1, Nebraska Lutheran 0

Lexington 14, Alliance 8

Lincoln Lutheran 35, Conestoga 11

Lincoln Southeast 57, Lincoln 0

Lourdes Central Catholic 55, Weeping Water 6

Malcolm 21, Bishop Neumann 7

McCook 33, Hastings 0

McCool Junction 64, Heartland 24

Meridian 47, Parkview Christian 12

Milford 35, Minden 12

Millard North 42, Lincoln East 14

Millard South 58, Papillion-LaVista 3

Millard West 65, Bellevue East 0

Mitchell 21, Valentine 28

Mullen 34, Maxwell 32

Neligh-Oakdale 66, Creighton 24

North Platte 54, Benson 0

North Star 63, Omaha Northwest 0

O'Neill 33, Pierce 21

Omaha North 60, Omaha Buena Vista 0

Omaha Westside 63, Fremont 7

Omaha Westview 33, Grand Island 17

Ord 21, Grand Island Central Catholic 14

Papillion-LaVista South 45, Kearney 17

Pawnee City 56, Lewiston 50

Pender 52, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 28

Perkins County 26, Kimball 10

Plainview 63, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 12

Ponca 1, Oakland-Craig 0

Ralston 31, Crete 21

Randolph 30, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 22

Ravenna 52, Arcadia/Loup City 8

Raymond Central 49, Palmyra 20

Red Cloud 1, Harvard 0

Sandy Creek 55, Sutton 14

Scottsbluff 34, Gering 7

Seward 49, Northwest 7

Shelby-Rising City 84, Centennial 8

Sidney 33, Ogallala 0

Silver Lake 66, Dorchester 12

Sioux County 57, Minatare 12

Skutt Catholic 49, Pius X 7

Southwest 61, Medicine Valley 14

St. Cecilia 55, Gibbon 0

St. Mary's 63, Elgin/Pope John 6

Stanton 66, Elkhorn Valley 15

Sterling 37, Diller-Odell 18

Summerland 49, Lutheran-Northeast 12

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 63, Wauneta-Palisade 33

Syracuse 49, Nebraska City 0

Thayer Central 59, Southern 0

Tri County (Northeast Wakefield) 26, Wakefield 20

Twin River 36, Newman Grove 28

Valentine 28, Mitchell 21

Wahoo 62, Mount Michael Benedictine 21

Wallace 44, Paxton 25

Wausa 50, Hartington-Newcastle 24

Waverly 49, Beatrice 7

West Holt 61, Sandhills Valley 6

Wilber-Clatonia 13, Fairbury 12

Wisner-Pilger 56, Homer 12

Wood River 25, Fillmore Central 20

Wynot 1, Walthill 0

York 43, Lincoln Northwest 7

Published
