Nebraska high school football final scores, results - October 3, 2025
The 2025 Nebraska high school football season continued on Friday and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 6.
Ainsworth 71, North Central 6
Alma 36, Arapahoe 34
Anselmo-Merna 58, Burwell 35
Ansley/Litchfield 59, Santee 0
Archangels Catholic 56, Osceola 14
Archbishop Bergan 35, Aquinas 7
Arlington 30, North Bend Central 14
Arthur County 62, Cody-Kilgore 16
Ashland-Greenwood 42, Boys Town 7
Auburn 41, Falls City 6
Aurora 34, Adams Central 0
Bancroft-Rosalie 40, Winside 22
Bellevue West 65, South Sioux City 0
Bennington 42, Blair 0
Blue Hill 58, Axtell 6
Bloomfield 42, Boyd County 28
Boone Central 24, Centura 20
Bridgeport 56, Morrill 6
Broken Bow 47, Holdrege 3
Brownell Talbot 20, Louisville 14
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 26, Deshler 20
Cambridge 30, Maywood/Hayes Center 0
Cedar Catholic 52, Battle Creek 0
Central City 35, Lincoln Christian 8
Central Valley 48, Twin Loup 7
Chadron 49, Chase County 6
Chambers/Wheeler Central 38, Palmer 18
Clarkson/Leigh 78, Humphrey 18
Columbus 62, Bryan 7
Creighton Prep 31, Omaha Central 16
Crofton 66, Niobrara/Verdigre 20
Doniphan-Trumbull 44, Superior 14
Douglas County West 21, Concordia 7
Dundy County-Stratton 47, St. Patrick's 6
East Butler 40, Mead 26
Elkhorn North 41, Elkhorn 7
Elm Creek 41, Kenesaw 38
Elmwood-Murdock 74, Sacred Heart 28
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 60, Tri County 22
Fort Calhoun 35, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 10
Franklin 26, Wilcox-Hildreth 6
Fullerton 44, Nebraska Christian 18
Gretna 35, Plattsmouth 28
Gross Catholic 27, Roncalli Catholic 8
Gothenburg 56, Cozad 21
Hampton 42, Shelton 18
Hemingford 69, Sutherland 0
Hershey 22, Amherst 14
Hi-Line [Eustis-Farnam/Elwood] 42, Southern Valley 6
High Plains 80, Giltner 34
Hitchcock County 28, Loomis 6
Howells-Dodge 64, Riverside 6
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 50, Cedar Bluffs 44
Hyannis 30, Bayard 26
Johnson County Central 56, Omaha Christian Academy 24
Johnson-Brock 78, Freeman 21
Kearney Catholic 47, Gordon-Rushville 16
Lakeview 55, Wayne 7
Lawrence-Nelson 1, Nebraska Lutheran 0
Lexington 14, Alliance 8
Lincoln Lutheran 35, Conestoga 11
Lincoln Southeast 57, Lincoln 0
Lourdes Central Catholic 55, Weeping Water 6
Malcolm 21, Bishop Neumann 7
McCook 33, Hastings 0
McCool Junction 64, Heartland 24
Meridian 47, Parkview Christian 12
Milford 35, Minden 12
Millard North 42, Lincoln East 14
Millard South 58, Papillion-LaVista 3
Millard West 65, Bellevue East 0
Mitchell 21, Valentine 28
Mullen 34, Maxwell 32
Neligh-Oakdale 66, Creighton 24
North Platte 54, Benson 0
North Star 63, Omaha Northwest 0
O'Neill 33, Pierce 21
Omaha North 60, Omaha Buena Vista 0
Omaha Westside 63, Fremont 7
Omaha Westview 33, Grand Island 17
Ord 21, Grand Island Central Catholic 14
Papillion-LaVista South 45, Kearney 17
Pawnee City 56, Lewiston 50
Pender 52, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 28
Perkins County 26, Kimball 10
Plainview 63, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 12
Ponca 1, Oakland-Craig 0
Ralston 31, Crete 21
Randolph 30, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 22
Ravenna 52, Arcadia/Loup City 8
Raymond Central 49, Palmyra 20
Red Cloud 1, Harvard 0
Sandy Creek 55, Sutton 14
Scottsbluff 34, Gering 7
Seward 49, Northwest 7
Shelby-Rising City 84, Centennial 8
Sidney 33, Ogallala 0
Silver Lake 66, Dorchester 12
Sioux County 57, Minatare 12
Skutt Catholic 49, Pius X 7
Southwest 61, Medicine Valley 14
St. Cecilia 55, Gibbon 0
St. Mary's 63, Elgin/Pope John 6
Stanton 66, Elkhorn Valley 15
Sterling 37, Diller-Odell 18
Summerland 49, Lutheran-Northeast 12
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 63, Wauneta-Palisade 33
Syracuse 49, Nebraska City 0
Thayer Central 59, Southern 0
Tri County (Northeast Wakefield) 26, Wakefield 20
Twin River 36, Newman Grove 28
Valentine 28, Mitchell 21
Wahoo 62, Mount Michael Benedictine 21
Wallace 44, Paxton 25
Wausa 50, Hartington-Newcastle 24
Waverly 49, Beatrice 7
West Holt 61, Sandhills Valley 6
Wilber-Clatonia 13, Fairbury 12
Wisner-Pilger 56, Homer 12
Wood River 25, Fillmore Central 20
Wynot 1, Walthill 0
York 43, Lincoln Northwest 7
