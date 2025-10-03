Nebraska (NSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3, 2025
There are 124 games scheduled across Nebraska on Friday, October 3. You can follow every game live on our Nebraska High School Football Scoreboard.
Some marquee matchups of the night will include Creighton Prep taking on Omaha Central and Kearney playing Papillion-La Vista South.
NSAA Class A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 14 games scheduled in the NSAA A classification on Friday, October 3. You can follow every game on our NSAA Class A High School Football Scoreboard.
Omaha Central at Creighton Prep, 7:00 PM
Omaha Buena Vista at Omaha North, 7:00 PM
Omaha Northwest at North Star, 7:00 PM
Norfolk at Omaha South, 7:00 PM
Millard South at Papillion-LaVista, 7:00 PM
Lincoln East at Millard North, 7:00 PM
Lincoln at Lincoln Southeast, 7:00 PM
Papillion-LaVista South at Kearney, 7:00 PM
Omaha Westview at Grand Island, 7:00 PM
Omaha Westside at Fremont, 7:00 PM
Bryan at Columbus, 7:00 PM
North Platte at Benson, 7:00 PM
South Sioux City at Bellevue West, 7:00 PM
Millard West at Bellevue East, 7:00 PM
NSAA Class B High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 11 games scheduled in the NSAA B classification on Friday, October 3. You can follow every game on our NSAA Class B High School Football Scoreboard.
Pius X at Skutt Catholic, 7:00 PM
Northwest at Seward, 7:00 PM
Lincoln Northwest at York, 7:00 PM
Alliance at Lexington, 7:00 PM
McCook at Hastings, 7:00 PM
Plattsmouth at Gretna, 7:00 PM
Scottsbluff at Gering, 7:00 PM
Elkhorn at Elkhorn North, 7:00 PM
Crete at Ralston, 7:00 PM
Blair at Bennington, 7:00 PM
Waverly at Beatrice, 7:00 PM
NSAA Class C1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 19 games scheduled in the NSAA C1 classification on Friday, October 3. You can follow every game on our NSAA Class C1 High School Football Scoreboard.
Pierce at O'Neill, 7:00 PM
Sidney at Ogallala, 7:00 PM
Syracuse at Nebraska City, 7:00 PM
Mount Michael Benedictine at Wahoo, 7:00 PM
Minden at Milford, 7:00 PM
Louisville at Brownell Talbot, 7:00 PM
Roncalli Catholic at Gross Catholic, 7:00 PM
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at Fort Calhoun, 7:00 PM
Wilber-Clatonia at Fairbury, 7:00 PM
Douglas County West at Concordia, 7:00 PM
Cozad at Gothenburg, 7:00 PM
Lakeview at Wayne, 7:00 PM
Chadron at Chase County, 7:00 PM
Central City at Lincoln Christian, 7:00 PM
Holdrege at Broken Bow, 7:00 PM
Falls City at Auburn, 7:00 PM
Boys Town at Ashland-Greenwood, 7:00 PM
Aurora at Adams Central, 7:00 PM
Alliance at Lexington, 7:00 PM
NSAA Class C2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 17 games scheduled in the NSAA C2 classification on Friday, October 3. You can follow every game on our NSAA Class C2 High School Football Scoreboard.
Yutan at Tekamah-Herman, 7:00 PM
Palmyra at Raymond Central, 7:00 PM
Grand Island Central Catholic at Ord, 7:00 PM
Oakland-Craig at Ponca, 7:00 PM
Valentine at Mitchell, 7:00 PM
Malcolm at Bishop Neumann, 7:00 PM
Gordon-Rushville at Kearney Catholic, 7:00 PM
Gibbon at St. Cecilia, 7:00 PM
Fillmore Central at Wood River, 7:00 PM
Doniphan-Trumbull at Superior, 7:00 PM
Cross County at St. Paul, 7:00 PM
Lincoln Lutheran at Conestoga, 7:00 PM
Boone Central at Centura, 7:00 PM
Cedar Catholic at Battle Creek, 7:00 PM
Arlington at North Bend Central, 7:00 PM
Archbishop Bergan at Aquinas, 7:00 PM
Amherst at Hershey, 7:00 PM
NSAA Class D1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 28 games scheduled in the NSAA D1 classification on Friday, October 3. You can follow every game on our NSAA Class D1 High School Football Scoreboard.
Wakefield at Tri County (Northeast Wakefield), 7:00 PM
Thayer Central at Southern, 7:00 PM
Sandy Creek at Sutton, 7:00 PM
West Holt at Sandhills Valley, 7:00 PM
Pender at Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 7:00 PM
Newman Grove at Twin River, 7:00 PM
Summerland at Lutheran-Northeast, 7:00 PM
Plainview at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 7:00 PM
Perkins County at Kimball, 7:00 PM
Lourdes Central Catholic at Weeping Water, 7:00 PM
Omaha Christian Academy at Johnson County Central, 7:00 PM
Wisner-Pilger at Homer, 7:00 PM
Hi-Line [Eustis-Farnam/Elwood] at Southern Valley, 7:00 PM
Hemingford at Sutherland, 7:00 PM
McCool Junction at Heartland, 7:00 PM
Wausa at Hartington-Newcastle, 7:00 PM
Freeman at Johnson-Brock, 7:00 PM
Tri County at Exeter-Milligan/Friend, 7:00 PM
Elkhorn Valley at Stanton, 7:00 PM
Mead at East Butler, 7:00 PM
Dundy County-Stratton at St. Patrick's, 7:00 PM
Crofton at Niobrara/Verdigre, 7:00 PM
Humphrey at Clarkson/Leigh, 7:00 PM
Centennial at Shelby-Rising City, 7:00 PM
Bridgeport at Morrill, 7:00 PM
Boyd County at Bloomfield, 7:00 PM
Arcadia/Loup City at Ravenna, 7:00 PM
Alma at Arapahoe, 7:00 PM
NSAA Class D2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 25 games scheduled in the NSAA D2 classification on Friday, October 3. You can follow every game on our NSAA Class D2 High School Football Scoreboard.
Franklin at Wilcox-Hildreth, 7:00 PM
Lourdes Central Catholic at Weeping Water, 7:00 PM
Walthill at Wynot, 7:00 PM
Mullen at Maxwell, 7:00 PM
Lyons-Decatur Northeast at Randolph, 7:00 PM
Lawrence-Nelson at Nebraska Lutheran, 7:00 PM
Howells-Dodge at Riverside, 7:00 PM
Loomis at Hitchcock County, 7:00 PM
Giltner at High Plains, 7:00 PM
Fullerton at Nebraska Christian, 7:00 PM
Elmwood-Murdock at Sacred Heart, 7:00 PM
Kenesaw at Elm Creek, 7:00 PM
Elgin/Pope John at St. Mary's, 7:00 PM
Creighton at Neligh-Oakdale, 7:00 PM
Palmer at Chambers/Wheeler Central, 7:00 PM
Central Valley at Twin Loup, 7:00 PM
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer at Cedar Bluffs, 7:00 PM
Cambridge at Maywood/Hayes Center, 7:00 PM
Deshler at Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 7:00 PM
Hyannis at Bayard, 7:00 PM
Bancroft-Rosalie at Winside, 7:00 PM
Blue Hill at Axtell, 7:00 PM
Osceola at Archangels Catholic, 7:00 PM
Anselmo-Merna at Burwell, 7:00 PM
North Central at Ainsworth, 7:00 PM
NSAA Class D6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 12 games scheduled in the NSAA D6 classification on Friday, October 3. You can follow every game on our NSAA Class D6 High School Football Scoreboard.
Wauneta-Palisade at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 7:00 PM
Paxton at Wallace, 7:00 PM
Minatare at Sioux County, 7:00 PM
Meridian at Parkview Christian, 7:00 PM
Southwest at Medicine Valley, 7:00 PM
Pawnee City at Lewiston, 7:00 PM
Harvard at Red Cloud, 7:00 PM
Shelton at Hampton, 7:00 PM
Silver Lake at Dorchester, 7:00 PM
Diller-Odell at Sterling, 7:00 PM
Arthur County at Cody-Kilgore, 7:00 PM
Santee at Ansley/Litchfield, 7:00 PM
