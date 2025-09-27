Nebraska high school football final scores, results - September 26, 2025
The 2025 Nebraska high school football season continued on Friday and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 5.
Adams Central 27, Central City 56
Alliance 46, Chase County 13
Anselmo-Merna 64, Chambers/Wheeler Central 16
Arcadia/Loup City 50, Pleasanton 45
Archangels Catholic 56, Nebraska Christian 8
Archbishop Bergan 35, Yutan 7
Arlington 33, Aquinas 14
Ashland-Greenwood 63, Louisville 14
Auburn 33, Wilber-Clatonia 15
Bancroft-Rosalie 82, Randolph 42
Battle Creek 1, Oakland-Craig 0
Bellevue East 42, Omaha Northwest 0
Bellevue West 78, Omaha Buena Vista 0
Bennington 35, Gretna 7
Boone Central 36, Cross County 0
Boyd County 28, Niobrara/Verdigre 26
Brady 40, Bayard 8
Bridgeport 70, Kimball 6
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 46, High Plains 8
Central Valley 46, Burwell 0
Cedar Catholic 24, West Point-Beemer 7
Chadron 34, Ogallala 14
Clarkson/Leigh 54, Madison 24
Columbus 42, North Platte 6
Cozad 35, Broken Bow 14
Creek Valley 1, Banner County 0
Creighton Prep 21, Papillion-LaVista 10
Crofton 52, Hartington-Newcastle 30
David City 42, Twin River 16
Doniphan-Trumbull 60, Gibbon 0
Dorchester 47, Harvard 0
Dundy County-Stratton 55, Arapahoe 0
Elgin/Pope John 38, Creighton 8
Elkhorn North 44, Blair 14
Elkhorn Valley 34, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 31
Fillmore Central 35, Superior 31
Fremont 28, Burke 25
Giltner 70, Nebraska Lutheran 68
Grand Island Central Catholic 42, Centura 0
Gretna East 38, Plattsmouth 7
Gross Catholic 14, Boys Town 7
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 43, Wakefield 20
Hampton 1, Heartland Lutheran 0
Hastings 14, Beatrice 7
Hay Springs 75, Sioux County 38
Heartland 42, Centennial 38
Hemingford 58, Morrill 0
Hershey 58, Valentine 28
Howells-Dodge 44, Fullerton 20
Humphrey 38, Newman Grove 24
Johnson County Central 44, Freeman 22
Kenesaw 48, Axtell 0
Lakeview 69, Schuyler 8
Lawrence-Nelson 42, Deshler 30
Lewiston 26, Diller-Odell 6
Leyton 43, Potter-Dix 12
Lincoln 47, Benson 24
Lincoln East 17, Kearney 10
Lincoln Lutheran 24, Raymond Central 14
Lincoln Southwest 56, South Sioux City 0
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 44, Concordia 10
Loomis 66, Cambridge 38
Malcolm 53, Conestoga 0
McCook 41, Gering 17
McCool Junction 52, Mead 36
Millard West 17, Grand Island 0
Minden 42, Holdrege 14
Mitchell 49, Gordon-Rushville 6
Mount Michael Benedictine 34, Fort Calhoun 20
Mullen 54, Hyannis 16
Nebraska City 14, Falls City 7
Neligh-Oakdale 54, North Central 28
Norfolk Catholic 42, Ponca 3
Norris 38, Pius X 7
North Bend Central 22, Tekamah-Herman 18
O'Neill 47, Wayne 21
Omaha Central 31, Omaha Westside 28
Omaha Westview 17, North Star 13
Ord 49, St. Paul 12
Osceola 36, Riverside 30
Overton 49, Maywood/Hayes Center 6
Papillion-LaVista South 49, Norfolk 0
Pawnee City 40, Parkview Christian 13
Pender 49, Homer 14
Perkins County 54, Sutherland 16
Pierce 28, Scotus 13
Ralston 40, Platteview 7
Ravenna 68, Sandhills Valley 12
Red Cloud 46, Meridian 16
Roncalli Catholic 29, Brownell Talbot 6
Sacred Heart 41, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 14
Sandy Creek 45, Thayer Central 22
Scottsbluff 56, Lexington 7
Seward 28, Lincoln Northwest 17
Shelby-Rising City 66, East Butler 0
Sidney 21, Gothenburg 6
Silver Lake 53, Sterling 7
Skutt Catholic 44, Elkhorn 8
South Loup 28, West Holt 0
Southwest 45, Wallace 30
St. Patrick's 53, Hi-Line [Eustis-Farnam/Elwood] 14
St. Mary's 78, Ainsworth 35
Stanton 70, Lutheran-Northeast 12
Stuart 68, Santee 0
Sutton 34, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 26
Syracuse 51, Fairbury 8
Tri County 54, Southern 12
Twin Loup 61, Palmer 14
Wahoo 56, Douglas County West 14
Walthill 40, Winside 72
Wauneta-Palisade 66, Paxton 20
Wausa 36, Bloomfield 20
Waverly 42, Standing Bear 0
Weeping Water 36, Cedar Bluffs 0
Wilcox-Hildreth 62, Blue Hill 34
Winside 72, Walthill 40
Wisner-Pilger 58, Tri County (Northeast Wakefield) 8
Wood River 26, St. Cecilia 7
Wynot 58, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 0
York 21, Crete 14
