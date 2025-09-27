High School

Nebraska high school football final scores, results - September 26, 2025

See every final score from Week 5 of Nebraska high school football

Spencer Swaim

Week 5 of the Nebraska high school football season continued on Friday night
Week 5 of the Nebraska high school football season continued on Friday night / Brett Foley

The 2025 Nebraska high school football season continued on Friday and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 5.

Nebraska (NSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26, 2025

Nebraska high school football final scores, results - September 26, 2025

Here is the corrected Nebraska high school football scores list with exactly 120 games, formatted with the higher-scoring team first and sorted alphabetically by the winning team's name:

Adams Central 27, Central City 56

Alliance 46, Chase County 13

Anselmo-Merna 64, Chambers/Wheeler Central 16

Arcadia/Loup City 50, Pleasanton 45

Archangels Catholic 56, Nebraska Christian 8

Archbishop Bergan 35, Yutan 7

Arlington 33, Aquinas 14

Ashland-Greenwood 63, Louisville 14

Auburn 33, Wilber-Clatonia 15

Bancroft-Rosalie 82, Randolph 42

Battle Creek 1, Oakland-Craig 0

Bellevue East 42, Omaha Northwest 0

Bellevue West 78, Omaha Buena Vista 0

Bennington 35, Gretna 7

Boone Central 36, Cross County 0

Boyd County 28, Niobrara/Verdigre 26

Brady 40, Bayard 8

Bridgeport 70, Kimball 6

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 46, High Plains 8

Central City 56, Adams Central 27

Central Valley 46, Burwell 0

Cedar Catholic 24, West Point-Beemer 7

Chadron 34, Ogallala 14

Clarkson/Leigh 54, Madison 24

Columbus 42, North Platte 6

Cozad 35, Broken Bow 14

Creek Valley 1, Banner County 0

Creighton Prep 21, Papillion-LaVista 10

Crofton 52, Hartington-Newcastle 30

David City 42, Twin River 16

Doniphan-Trumbull 60, Gibbon 0

Dorchester 47, Harvard 0

Dundy County-Stratton 55, Arapahoe 0

Elgin/Pope John 38, Creighton 8

Elkhorn North 44, Blair 14

Elkhorn Valley 34, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 31

Fillmore Central 35, Superior 31

Fremont 28, Burke 25

Giltner 70, Nebraska Lutheran 68

Grand Island Central Catholic 42, Centura 0

Gretna East 38, Plattsmouth 7

Gross Catholic 14, Boys Town 7

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 43, Wakefield 20

Hampton 1, Heartland Lutheran 0

Hastings 14, Beatrice 7

Hay Springs 75, Sioux County 38

Heartland 42, Centennial 38

Hemingford 58, Morrill 0

Hershey 58, Valentine 28

Howells-Dodge 44, Fullerton 20

Humphrey 38, Newman Grove 24

Johnson County Central 44, Freeman 22

Kenesaw 48, Axtell 0

Lakeview 69, Schuyler 8

Lawrence-Nelson 42, Deshler 30

Lewiston 26, Diller-Odell 6

Leyton 43, Potter-Dix 12

Lincoln 47, Benson 24

Lincoln East 17, Kearney 10

Lincoln Lutheran 24, Raymond Central 14

Lincoln Southwest 56, South Sioux City 0

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 44, Concordia 10

Loomis 66, Cambridge 38

Malcolm 53, Conestoga 0

McCook 41, Gering 17

McCool Junction 52, Mead 36

Millard West 17, Grand Island 0

Minden 42, Holdrege 14

Mitchell 49, Gordon-Rushville 6

Mount Michael Benedictine 34, Fort Calhoun 20

Mullen 54, Hyannis 16

Nebraska City 14, Falls City 7

Nebraska Lutheran 68, Giltner 70

Neligh-Oakdale 54, North Central 28

Norfolk Catholic 42, Ponca 3

Norris 38, Pius X 7

North Bend Central 22, Tekamah-Herman 18

O'Neill 47, Wayne 21

Omaha Central 31, Omaha Westside 28

Omaha Westview 17, North Star 13

Ord 49, St. Paul 12

Osceola 36, Riverside 30

Overton 49, Maywood/Hayes Center 6

Papillion-LaVista South 49, Norfolk 0

Pawnee City 40, Parkview Christian 13

Pender 49, Homer 14

Perkins County 54, Sutherland 16

Pierce 28, Scotus 13

Ralston 40, Platteview 7

Ravenna 68, Sandhills Valley 12

Red Cloud 46, Meridian 16

Roncalli Catholic 29, Brownell Talbot 6

Sacred Heart 41, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 14

Sandy Creek 45, Thayer Central 22

Scottsbluff 56, Lexington 7

Seward 28, Lincoln Northwest 17

Shelby-Rising City 66, East Butler 0

Sidney 21, Gothenburg 6

Silver Lake 53, Sterling 7

Skutt Catholic 44, Elkhorn 8

South Loup 28, West Holt 0

Southwest 45, Wallace 30

St. Patrick's 53, Hi-Line [Eustis-Farnam/Elwood] 14

St. Mary's 78, Ainsworth 35

Stanton 70, Lutheran-Northeast 12

Stuart 68, Santee 0

Sutton 34, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 26

Syracuse 51, Fairbury 8

Thayer Central 22, Sandy Creek 45

Tri County 54, Southern 12

Twin Loup 61, Palmer 14

Twin River 16, David City 42

Wahoo 56, Douglas County West 14

Walthill 40, Winside 72

Wauneta-Palisade 66, Paxton 20

Wausa 36, Bloomfield 20

Waverly 42, Standing Bear 0

Weeping Water 36, Cedar Bluffs 0

Wilcox-Hildreth 62, Blue Hill 34

Winside 72, Walthill 40

Wisner-Pilger 58, Tri County (Northeast Wakefield) 8

Wood River 26, St. Cecilia 7

Wynot 58, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 0

York 21, Crete 14

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Spencer Swaim
SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

Home/Nebraska