Nebraska High School Standout Takes in SEC Victory
One of the top juniors in Nebraska high school football was on scene for a big win by an SEC program over the weekend.
Wyatt Frey of Lawrence-Nelson High School made a game day visit this past Saturday to Vanderbilt, as the Commodores improved to 4-0 with a 70-21 victory vs. Georgia State.
“Thank you (Vanderbilt football) for the game day visit, I had a blast,” Frey posted on social media. “I am grateful for taking the time to speak to me.”
Wyatt Frey Can Play Variety of Positions on Football Field
Frey, who is a 6-foot-5, 220-pound athlete that plays quarterback, tight end and safety, completed 7 of 8 for 159 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 123 yards and two more scores in a Week 3 victory over Wilcox-Hildreth, 74-20.
He also went for 282 yards and five touchdowns against Blue Hill as the Raiders won, 58-16, after starting the year with a tough 28-24 loss to Howells-Dodge.
Earlier this month, Frey took in a game day visit to Nebraska and another to Wisconsin. He currently holds an offer to Northwestern.
Lawrence-Nelson heads to Deshler on Friday night for league action.