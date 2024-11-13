Nebraska (NSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, semifinal matchups, game times
The 2024 Nebraska high school football playoffs continued last week, and now it’s time for Round 3 — the state semifinals.
Top-seeded Omaha Westside will face No. 5 Omaha North in Round 3 of the Class A bracket. The winner of that game will face the winner of No. 2 Millard South and No. 3 Kearney in the championship round.
Nebraska high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Nebraska high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times for each classification:
NEBRASKA (NSAA) FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BRACKETS
CLASS D6
Semifinals
(1) Sumner-Eddyville-Miller vs. (4) Garden County
5 p.m. CT Friday
(2) Hay Springs vs. (3) Stuart
2 p.m. MT Friday
CLASS D2
Semifinals
(1) St. Francis vs. (4) Central Valley
7 p.m. CT Friday
(2) BDS vs. (6) Riverside
5 p.m. CT Friday
CLASS D1
Semifinals
(1) Sandy Creek vs. (12) Lourdes Central Catholic
5 p.m. CT Friday
(2) Stanton vs. (6) Summerland
6 p.m. CT Friday
CLASS C2
Semifinals
(1) Norfolk Catholic vs. (13) Kearney Catholic
7 p.m. CT Friday
(2) Bishop Neumann vs. (3) Battle Creek
7 p.m. CT Friday
CLASS C1
Semifinals
(1) Sidney vs. (5) Central City
5 p.m. MT Friday
(3) Wahoo vs. (7) Auburn
7 p.m. CT Friday
CLASS B
Semifinals
(1) Bennington vs. (5) Elkhorn North
7 p.m. CT Friday
(2) Seward vs. (3) Skutt Catholic
7 p.m. CT Friday
CLASS A
Semifinals
(1) Omaha Westside vs. (5) Omaha North
7 p.m. CT Friday
(2) Millard South vs. (3) Kearney
7 p.m. CT Friday
—
