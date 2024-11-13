High School

Nebraska (NSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, semifinal matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Nebraska high school football playoff brackets entering the third round

It's time for the state semifinals in Nebraska high school football!
The 2024 Nebraska high school football playoffs continued last week, and now it’s time for Round 3 — the state semifinals.

Top-seeded Omaha Westside will face No. 5 Omaha North in Round 3 of the Class A bracket. The winner of that game will face the winner of No. 2 Millard South and No. 3 Kearney in the championship round.

Nebraska high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Nebraska high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times for each classification: 

NEBRASKA (NSAA) FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BRACKETS

CLASS D6

Semifinals

(1) Sumner-Eddyville-Miller vs. (4) Garden County

5 p.m. CT Friday

(2) Hay Springs vs. (3) Stuart

2 p.m. MT Friday

CLASS D2

Semifinals

(1) St. Francis vs. (4) Central Valley

7 p.m. CT Friday

(2) BDS vs. (6) Riverside

5 p.m. CT Friday

CLASS D1

Semifinals

(1) Sandy Creek vs. (12) Lourdes Central Catholic

5 p.m. CT Friday

(2) Stanton vs. (6) Summerland

6 p.m. CT Friday

CLASS C2

Semifinals

(1) Norfolk Catholic vs. (13) Kearney Catholic

7 p.m. CT Friday

(2) Bishop Neumann vs. (3) Battle Creek

7 p.m. CT Friday

CLASS C1

Semifinals

(1) Sidney vs. (5) Central City

5 p.m. MT Friday

(3) Wahoo vs. (7) Auburn

7 p.m. CT Friday

CLASS B

Semifinals

(1) Bennington vs. (5) Elkhorn North

7 p.m. CT Friday

(2) Seward vs. (3) Skutt Catholic

7 p.m. CT Friday

CLASS A

Semifinals

(1) Omaha Westside vs. (5) Omaha North

7 p.m. CT Friday

(2) Millard South vs. (3) Kearney

7 p.m. CT Friday

Published
