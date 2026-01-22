Top Texas WR Transfers to Defending Nebraska Class A State Football Champions

High School

Fort Worth WR Tay Ellis, a top wide receiver in the Class of 2027, is transferring to Millard South to join QB Trae Taylor for the 2026 season.

Just one day after Millard South High School in Omaha, Nebraska, landed transfer quarterback Trae Taylor, the Patriots are celebrating another major addition. Fort Worth, Texas, wide receiver Tay Ellis is transferring from Crowley High School and will join the Millard South program, according to Rivals' Bryan Munson, giving the offense another high-level weapon heading into the 2026 season.

Tay Ellis is a Top WR in the Class of 2027

The Rivals industry ranking has Ellis ranked as the No. 388 player in the class of 2027 and the No. 54 wide receiver. Ellis is currently committed to Nebraska, but he has offers from Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Miami, Notre Dame and a plethora of others.

In three years of varsity football at Crowley High School, Ellis has 156 receptions, 2,310 yards, and 27 touchdowns. His most productive season came last fall as a junior, when he racked up 808 yards on 65 catches and scored nine touchdowns.

Standing 6-foot and weighing 170 pounds, Ellis pairs great footwork with explosive speed. He’s also a track star, posting an impressive 22.4-second 200-meter dash, showing the kind of burst that makes him a threat after the catch.

The Cornhusker Connection

As fellow Nebraska commits with quarterback Trae Taylor, the duo now has a valuable opportunity to build chemistry before taking the field in Lincoln in 2027.

When Taylor announced his transfer to Millard South, he emphasized his commitment to Nebraska’s future, posting on X, "This decision was not taken lightly. I’ll be living in Lincoln, commuting to Omaha, so any chance I’m allowed in the facilities, I’ll be there. Kinda a redshirt year at a slower pace. I don’t want to miss a single recruit that comes in." With Ellis now alongside him, Taylor will have a familiar target as both players prepare for the next level under Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule.

Millard South is a Powerhouse


Ellis and Taylor will be stepping into a program with high expectations. Millard South has won back-to-back state championships in Nebraska’s top division, making the Patriots one of the most prominent high school programs in the Midwest.

Last fall, Millard South was 12-1 with a shutout victory over Papillion‑LaVista South 49‑0 in the Class A state finals game. The Patriots have consistently produced Division I talent, and with two elite transfers now on the roster, they are expected to be a favorite once again for the 2026 title.

