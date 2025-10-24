Nebraska (NSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025
There are 66 games scheduled across Nebraska on Friday, October 24. You can follow every game live on our Nebraska High School Football Scoreboard.
Some marquee matchups of the night will include Papillion-LaVista South hosting Elkhorn South and Gretna East hosting Gretna, both kicking off at 7:00 PM Friday night.
NSAA Class A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 10 games scheduled in the NSAA A classification on Friday, October 24. You can follow every game on our NSAA Class A High School Football Scoreboard.
NSAA Class B High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 12 games scheduled in the NSAA B classification on Friday, October 24. You can follow every game on our NSAA Class B High School Football Scoreboard.
NSAA Class C1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 18 games scheduled in the NSAA C1 classification on Friday, October 24. You can follow every game on our NSAA Class C1 High School Football Scoreboard.
NSAA Class C2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 15 games scheduled in the NSAA C2 classification on Friday, October 24. You can follow every game on our NSAA Class C2 High School Football Scoreboard.
NSAA Class D6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 12 games scheduled in the NSAA D6 classification on Friday, October 24. You can follow every game on our NSAA Class D6 High School Football Scoreboard.
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.