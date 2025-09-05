Nebraska (NSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 5, 2025
There are 131 games scheduled across Nebraska on Friday, September 5. You can follow every game live on our Nebraska High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the night include Millard South taking on Millard West as well as Elkhorn South hosting Bellevue West.
NSAA Class A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 17 games scheduled in the NSAA A classification on Friday, September 5. You can follow every game on our NSAA Class A High School Football Scoreboard.
North Platte vs Lincoln East, 4:30 PM
Omaha North vs Papillion-LaVista South, 7:00 PM
Omaha North vs Papillion-LaVista, 7:00 PM
Omaha Central vs Omaha South, 7:00 PM
Millard South vs Millard West, 7:00 PM
Lincoln Southeast vs Lincoln Southwest, 7:00 PM
Lincoln vs Omaha Northwest, 7:00 PM
Grand Island vs Kearney, 7:00 PM
Omaha Westview vs Fremont, 7:00 PM
Columbus vs Omaha Westside, 7:00 PM
Creighton Prep vs Burke, 7:00 PM
Bryan vs Lincoln Northeast, 7:00 PM
Benson vs Omaha Buena Vista, 7:00 PM
Bellevue West vs Elkhorn South, 7:00 PM
Bellevue East vs Norfolk, 7:00 PM
Millard North vs Cherry Creek, 7:00 PM
Sioux City West vs South Sioux City, 7:00 PM
NSAA Class B High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 14 games scheduled in the NSAA B classification on Friday, September 5. You can follow every game on our NSAA Class B High School Football Scoreboard.
Standing Bear vs Skutt Catholic, 7:00 PM
Seward vs Waverly, 7:00 PM
Ralston vs Gross Catholic, 7:00 PM
McCook vs Aurora, 7:00 PM
Scottsbluff vs Lincoln Northwest, 7:00 PM
Lexington vs Platteview, 7:00 PM
Hastings vs Northwest, 7:00 PM
Norris vs Gretna, 7:00 PM
Mitchell vs Gering, 7:00 PM
Elkhorn North vs York, 7:00 PM
Elkhorn vs Plattsmouth, 7:00 PM
Pius X vs Blair, 7:00 PM
Gretna East vs Bennington, 7:00 PM
Crete vs Beatrice, 7:00 PM
NSAA Class C1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 23 games scheduled in the NSAA C1 classification on Friday, September 5. You can follow every game on our NSAA Class C1 High School Football Scoreboard.
Cedar Catholic vs Wayne, 7:00 PM
Schuyler vs Concordia, 7:00 PM
Mount Michael Benedictine vs Scotus, 7:00 PM
Minden vs Sidney, 7:00 PM
Milford vs Louisville, 7:00 PM
Lincoln Christian vs Wilber-Clatonia, 7:00 PM
Pierce vs Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, 7:00 PM
Fort Calhoun vs Roncalli Catholic, 7:00 PM
Brownell Talbot vs Falls City, 7:00 PM
Douglas County West vs Nebraska City, 7:00 PM
Gothenburg vs Chase County, 7:00 PM
Valentine vs Chadron, 7:00 PM
Central City vs Cozad, 7:00 PM
Broken Bow vs Ogallala, 7:00 PM
Boys Town vs Syracuse, 7:00 PM
Auburn vs Lincoln Lutheran, 7:00 PM
Wahoo vs Ashland-Greenwood, 7:00 PM
Holdrege vs Alliance, 7:00 PM
Lakeview vs Adams Central, 7:00 PM
Gordon-Rushville vs O'Neill, 7:00 PM
Fairbury vs Fillmore Central, 7:00 PM
NSAA Class C2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 20 games scheduled in the NSAA C2 classification on Friday, September 5. You can follow every game on our NSAA Class C2 High School Football Scoreboard.
NSAA Class D1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 35 games scheduled in the NSAA D1 classification on Friday, September 5. You can follow every game on our NSAA Class D1 High School Football Scoreboard.
Hi-Line [Eustis-Farnam/Elwood] vs South Loup, 2:30 PM
Boyd County vs Elkhorn Valley, 3:00 PM
Bridgeport vs Dundy County-Stratton, 6:00 PM
Stanton vs Wausa, 7:00 PM
Sutherland vs St. Patrick's, 7:00 PM
Sandy Creek vs Shelby-Rising City, 7:00 PM
Plainview vs Wisner-Pilger, 7:00 PM
Perkins County vs Sandhills Valley, 7:00 PM
Twin River vs McCool Junction, 7:00 PM
Lutheran-Northeast vs Newman Grove, 7:00 PM
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge vs Pender, 7:00 PM
Madison vs Winside, 7:00 PM
Johnson County Central vs Southern, 7:00 PM
Niobrara/Verdigre vs Humphrey, 7:00 PM
Heartland vs Sutton, 7:00 PM
Wakefield vs Hartington-Newcastle, 7:00 PM
Freeman vs Tri County, 7:00 PM
Johnson-Brock vs Exeter-Milligan/Friend, 7:00 PM
East Butler vs Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 7:00 PM
Mead vs David City, 7:00 PM
Hemingford vs Hyannis, 7:00 PM
Summerland vs Crofton, 7:00 PM
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer vs Omaha Christian Academy, 7:00 PM
Clarkson/Leigh vs Howells-Dodge, 7:00 PM
Thayer Central vs Centennial, 7:00 PM
Bloomfield vs Tri County (Northeast Wakefield), 7:00 PM
Elmwood-Murdock vs Lourdes Central Catholic, 7:00 PM
Southern Valley vs Arcadia/Loup City, 7:00 PM
Ravenna vs Elm Creek, 7:00 PM
Pleasanton vs Alma, 7:00 PM
West Holt vs Central Valley, 7:00 PM
Morrill vs Brady, 7:00 PM
Arapahoe vs Bertrand, 7:00 PM
Kimball vs Bayard, 7:00 PM
Homer vs Bancroft-Rosalie, 7:00 PM
NSAA Class D2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 29 games scheduled in the NSAA D2 classification on Friday, September 5. You can follow every game on our NSAA Class D2 High School Football Scoreboard.
Madison vs Winside, 7:00 PM
Riverside vs Twin Loup, 7:00 PM
Neligh-Oakdale vs Nebraska Christian, 7:00 PM
Kenesaw vs Osceola, 7:00 PM
Hemingford vs Hyannis, 7:00 PM
Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer vs Omaha Christian Academy, 7:00 PM
Hitchcock County vs Maxwell, 7:00 PM
Clarkson/Leigh vs Howells-Dodge, 7:00 PM
High Plains vs Palmer, 7:00 PM
Weeping Water vs Giltner, 7:00 PM
Fullerton vs Nebraska Lutheran, 7:00 PM
Elmwood-Murdock vs Lourdes Central Catholic, 7:00 PM
Ravenna vs Elm Creek, 7:00 PM
Elgin/Pope John vs Walthill, 7:00 PM
Wilcox-Hildreth vs Deshler, 7:00 PM
Wynot vs Creighton, 7:00 PM
Chambers/Wheeler Central vs North Central, 7:00 PM
West Holt vs Central Valley, 7:00 PM
Cedar Bluffs vs Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 7:00 PM
St. Mary's vs Burwell, 7:00 PM
Sacred Heart vs Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 7:00 PM
Morrill vs Brady, 7:00 PM
Blue Hill vs Lawrence-Nelson, 7:00 PM
Arapahoe vs Bertrand, 7:00 PM
Kimball vs Bayard, 7:00 PM
Homer vs Bancroft-Rosalie, 7:00 PM
Axtell vs Loomis, 7:00 PM
Archangels Catholic vs Randolph, 7:00 PM
Anselmo-Merna vs Overton, 7:00 PM
NSAA Class D6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5
There are 12 games scheduled in the NSAA D6 classification on Friday, September 5. You can follow every game on our NSAA Class D6 High School Football Scoreboard.
Stuart vs Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 7:00 PM
Potter-Dix vs Sterling, 7:00 PM
Parkview Christian vs Santee, 7:00 PM
Leyton vs Sioux County, 7:00 PM
Harvard vs Southwest, 7:00 PM
Dorchester vs Pawnee City, 7:00 PM
Diller-Odell vs Meridian, 7:00 PM
Minatare vs Banner County, 7:00 PM
Medicine Valley vs Arthur County, 7:00 PM
Ansley/Litchfield vs Silver Lake, 7:00 PM
Fleming vs Wauneta-Palisade, 7:00 PM
Lewiston vs Red Cloud, 9:00 PM
