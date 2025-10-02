Omaha Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 2-3, 2025
There are 48 games scheduled across the Omaha metro area between Thursday October 2 and Friday, October 3. You can follow every game live on ourOmaha Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Omaha High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 2, 2025
Schuyler at Scotus, 7:00 PM
West Point-Beemer at Norfolk Catholic, 7:00 PM
Platteview at Gretna East, 7:00 PM
Elkhorn South at Burke, 7:00 PM
Omaha High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 44 games scheduled across the Omaha metro area on Friday, October 3.
Syracuse at Nebraska City, 7:00 PM
Mount Michael Benedictine at Wahoo, 7:00 PM
Louisville at Brownell Talbot, 7:00 PM
Roncalli Catholic at Gross Catholic, 7:00 PM
Yutan at Tekamah-Herman, 7:00 PM
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at Fort Calhoun, 7:00 PM
Douglas County West at Concordia, 7:00 PM
Lakeview at Wayne, 7:00 PM
Falls City at Auburn, 7:00 PM
Boys Town at Ashland-Greenwood, 7:00 PM
Oakland-Craig at Ponca, 7:00 PM
Malcolm at Bishop Neumann, 7:00 PM
Omaha Central at Creighton Prep, 7:00 PM
Omaha Buena Vista at Omaha North, 7:00 PM
Omaha Northwest at North Star, 7:00 PM
Norfolk at Omaha South, 7:00 PM
Millard South at Papillion-LaVista, 7:00 PM
Lincoln East at Millard North, 7:00 PM
Pius X at Skutt Catholic, 7:00 PM
Arlington at North Bend Central, 7:00 PM
Archbishop Bergan at Aquinas, 7:00 PM
Papillion-LaVista South at Kearney, 7:00 PM
Omaha Westside at Fremont, 7:00 PM
Plattsmouth at Gretna, 7:00 PM
Elkhorn at Elkhorn North, 7:00 PM
Crete at Ralston, 7:00 PM
Blair at Bennington, 7:00 PM
Waverly at Beatrice, 7:00 PM
Bryan at Columbus, 7:00 PM
North Platte at Benson, 7:00 PM
South Sioux City at Bellevue West, 7:00 PM
Millard West at Bellevue East, 7:00 PM
Riverside at St. Albert, 7:00 PM
IKM/Manning at Logan-Magnolia, 7:00 PM
Tri-Center at Treynor, 7:00 PM
Red Oak at Shenandoah, 7:00 PM
Underwood at Missouri Valley, 7:00 PM
Grand View Christian School at Clarinda, 7:00 PM
Creston at Harlan, 7:00 PM
Denison-Schleswig at Glenwood, 7:00 PM
Perry at Atlantic, 7:00 PM
Lincoln at Ames, 7:00 PM
A-D-M at Jefferson, 7:00 PM
Lewis Central at Boone, 7:00 PM
