Omaha Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 9-10, 2025
There are 50 games scheduled across the Omaha metro area between Thursday, October 9 and Friday, October 10. You can follow every game live on our Omaha Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Omaha High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 9, 2025
Columbus (5-1) at Lincoln East (4-2), 7:00 PM
Bennington (5-1) at Elkhorn (0-6), 7:00 PM
Omaha High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025
There are 48 games scheduled across the Omaha metro area on Friday, October 10. You can follow every game on our Omaha Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Schuyler (0-6) at O'Neill (6-0), 7:00 PM
Nebraska City (1-5) at Wilber-Clatonia (2-4), 7:00 PM
Wahoo (6-0) at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (2-4), 7:00 PM
Gross Catholic (4-2) at Brownell Talbot (3-3), 7:00 PM
Tekamah-Herman (2-4) at Archbishop Bergan (5-0), 7:00 PM
Concordia (4-2) at Fort Calhoun (5-1), 7:00 PM
Falls City (1-5) at Syracuse (6-0), 7:00 PM
Mount Michael Benedictine (4-2) at Douglas County West (2-4), 7:00 PM
Scotus (2-4) at Lakeview (6-0), 7:00 PM
Louisville (2-4) at Boys Town (1-4), 7:00 PM
Auburn (2-4) at Fairbury (0-6), 7:00 PM
Ashland-Greenwood (5-1) at Roncalli Catholic (3-3), 7:00 PM
Norfolk Catholic (5-0) at Oakland-Craig (0-5), 7:00 PM
Omaha South (0-6) at Papillion-LaVista South (5-1), 7:00 PM
South Sioux City (1-5) at Omaha North (4-2), 7:00 PM
Papillion-LaVista (3-3) at Omaha Central (4-2), 7:00 PM
Omaha Northwest (0-6) at Millard West (3-3), 7:00 PM
Conestoga (1-5) at Bishop Neumann (3-1), 7:00 PM
Battle Creek (2-4) at West Point-Beemer (4-2), 7:00 PM
Yutan (4-2) at Arlington (4-2), 7:00 PM
North Bend Central (2-4) at Aquinas (0-6), 7:00 PM
Millard South (5-1) at Lincoln (4-2), 7:00 PM
Waverly (6-0) at Plattsmouth (3-3), 7:00 PM
Millard North (2-4) at Kearney (3-3), 7:00 PM
Fremont (4-2) at Creighton Prep (6-0), 7:00 PM
Omaha Westside (5-1) at Elkhorn South (6-0), 7:00 PM
Gretna East (5-1) at Ralston (3-3), 7:00 PM
Gretna (3-3) at Platteview (3-3), 7:00 PM
Elkhorn North (6-0) at Skutt Catholic (5-1), 7:00 PM
Seward (4-2) at Blair (0-6), 7:00 PM
Burke (2-4) at Norfolk (4-2), 7:00 PM
Benson (2-4) at Bryan (0-6), 7:00 PM
Bellevue West (3-3) at Lincoln Southwest (2-4), 7:00 PM
Bellevue East (1-5) at Omaha Westview (4-2), 7:00 PM
Logan-Magnolia (4-2) at Woodbury Central (6-0), 7:00 PM
Westwood (1-5) at IKM/Manning (4-2), 7:00 PM
Shenandoah (3-3) at Underwood (4-2), 7:00 PM
Treynor (5-1) at Red Oak (2-4), 7:00 PM
Central Decatur (2-4) at Riverside (5-1), 7:00 PM
St. Albert (4-2) at Akron-Westfield (2-4), 7:00 PM
Missouri Valley (0-6) at Tri-Center (2-4), 7:00 PM
Clarinda (4-2) at Clarke (2-4), 7:00 PM
Roosevelt (2-4) at Lincoln (3-3), 7:00 PM
Perry (0-6) at Harlan (2-4), 7:00 PM
Atlantic (4-2) at Greene County (4-2), 7:00 PM
Jefferson (3-3) at Boone (1-5), 7:00 PM
A-D-M (5-1) at Glenwood (5-1), 7:00 PM
Denison-Schleswig (0-6) at Lewis Central (3-3), 7:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here