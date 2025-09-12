Omaha Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025
There are 48 games scheduled across the Omaha metro area on Friday, September 12. You can follow every game live on our Omaha Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The big matchups of the weekend come between Millward West and Omaha Westside as well as Omaha North going to Omaha Central.
Omaha High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025
Schuyler vs Mount Michael Benedictine, 7:00 PM
Concordia vs Louisville, 7:00 PM
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder vs Syracuse, 7:00 PM
Gross Catholic vs Nebraska City, 7:00 PM
Douglas County West vs Pierce, 7:00 PM
Roncalli Catholic vs Lakeview, 7:00 PM
Fort Calhoun vs Boys Town, 7:00 PM
Aurora vs Wahoo, 7:00 PM
Lincoln Christian vs Auburn, 7:00 PM
Scotus vs Ashland-Greenwood, 7:00 PM
Tekamah-Herman vs Oakland-Craig, 7:00 PM
Oakland-Craig vs North Bend Central, 7:00 PM
Malcolm vs Yutan, 7:00 PM
Omaha North vs Omaha Central, 7:00 PM
Omaha Northwest vs Omaha Buena Vista, 7:00 PM
Millard West vs Omaha Westside, 7:00 PM
Falls City vs Conestoga, 7:00 PM
Papillion-LaVista South vs Millard North, 7:00 PM
Lincoln Southwest vs Papillion-LaVista, 7:00 PM
Creighton Prep vs Lincoln Southeast, 7:00 PM
Raymond Central vs Arlington, 7:00 PM
Plattsmouth vs Skutt Catholic, 7:00 PM
Millard South vs Kearney, 7:00 PM
Waverly vs McCook, 7:00 PM
Fremont vs Lincoln, 7:00 PM
Elkhorn South vs North Star, 7:00 PM
Omaha South vs Columbus, 7:00 PM
Ralston vs Elkhorn North, 7:00 PM
Elkhorn vs Gretna East, 7:00 PM
Bennington vs Hastings, 7:00 PM
Platteview vs Beatrice, 7:00 PM
Omaha Westview vs Burke, 7:00 PM
South Sioux City vs Bryan, 7:00 PM
Lincoln Northeast vs Benson, 7:00 PM
Logan-Magnolia vs St. Albert, 7:00 PM
Pella Christian vs Treynor, 7:00 PM
Red Oak vs West Central Valley, 7:00 PM
IKM/Manning vs South Central Calhoun, 7:00 PM
Kuemper vs Shenandoah, 7:00 PM
Lawton-Bronson vs Missouri Valley, 7:00 PM
Riverside vs A-H-S-T, 7:00 PM
Hinton vs Tri-Center, 7:00 PM
Underwood vs Clarinda, 7:00 PM
Jefferson vs Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 7:00 PM
Creston vs Glenwood, 7:00 PM
Lincoln vs Denison-Schleswig, 7:00 PM
Des Moines Christian vs Atlantic, 7:00 PM
Lewis Central vs Harlan, 7:00 PM
