Omaha Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 18-19, 2025
There are 48 games scheduled across the Omaha metro area between Thursday, September 18 and Friday, September 19. You can follow every game live on ourOmaha Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Omaha Westside going to Bellevue West as well as Kearney going to Omaha North.
Omaha High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 18, 2025
Nebraska City (0-3) vs Central City (3-0) at 1:30 PM
Waverly (3-0) vs Elkhorn (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Bryan (0-3) vs Burke (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Omaha High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
There are 47 games scheduled across the Omaha metro area on Friday, September 19. You can follow every game on our Omaha Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Here are the games from this twenty-fourth list with the times moved forward an hour:
Brownell Talbot (1-2) vs Schuyler (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Syracuse (3-0) vs Lincoln Christian (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Wahoo (3-0) vs Gross Catholic (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Tekamah-Herman (2-1) vs Cedar Catholic (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Pierce (3-0) vs Fort Calhoun (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Falls City (1-2) vs Concordia (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Roncalli Catholic (1-2) vs Douglas County West (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Mount Michael Benedictine (3-0) vs Lakeview (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Bishop Neumann (1-0) vs St. Cecilia (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Scotus (1-2) vs Aurora (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Louisville (1-2) vs Palmyra (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Ashland-Greenwood (2-1) vs Auburn (0-3) at 7:00 PM
North Bend Central (1-2) vs West Point-Beemer (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Oakland-Craig (0-2) vs Malcolm (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Omaha Westview (2-1) vs Papillion-LaVista South (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Omaha Buena Vista (1-2) vs Omaha Central (2-1) at 7:00 PM
North Star (1-2) vs Omaha South (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Millard West (1-2) vs Creighton Prep (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Yutan (2-1) vs Conestoga (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Battle Creek (1-2) vs Archbishop Bergan (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Millard North (0-3) vs Millard South (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Arlington (2-1) vs Norfolk Catholic (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Skutt Catholic (2-1) vs Ralston (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Kearney (2-1) vs Omaha North (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Platteview (3-0) vs Pius X (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Elkhorn South (3-0) vs Grand Island (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Plattsmouth (2-1) vs Lexington (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Fremont (3-0) vs Columbus (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Gretna (2-1) vs Elkhorn North (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Norris (3-0) vs Blair (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Northwest (2-1) vs Bennington (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Omaha Northwest (0-3) vs Benson (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Omaha Westside (3-0) vs Bellevue West (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Papillion-LaVista (2-1) vs Bellevue East (0-3) at 7:00 PM
West Monona (0-3) vs St. Albert (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Riverside (2-1) vs Southwest Valley (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Westwood (1-2) vs Logan-Magnolia (2-1) at 7:00 PM
IKM/Manning (2-1) vs Woodbury Central (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Tri-Center (1-2) vs Underwood (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Shenandoah (1-2) vs Treynor (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Missouri Valley (0-3) vs Red Oak (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Clarinda (2-1) vs Chariton (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Lincoln (2-1) vs Jefferson (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2-1) vs Glenwood (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Harlan (0-3) vs Denison-Schleswig (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Atlantic (1-2) vs Storm Lake (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Carroll (1-2) vs Lewis Central (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here