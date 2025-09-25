Omaha Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 25-26, 2025
There are 49 games scheduled across the Omaha metro area between Thursday, September 25 and Friday, September 26. You can follow every game live on ourOmaha Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend in the Omaha area include Omaha Westside hosting Omaha Central as well as Creighton Prep going to Papillion-LaVista.
Omaha High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 25, 2025
Bishop Neumann (2-0) vs Palmyra (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Lincoln Southeast (2-2) vs Millard South (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Omaha North (2-2) vs Lincoln Northeast (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Omaha South (0-4) vs Elkhorn South (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Millard North (0-4) vs Bryan (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Omaha High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
Pierce (3-1) vs Scotus (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Brownell Talbot (2-2) vs Roncalli Catholic (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Concordia (4-0) vs Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Archbishop Bergan (3-0) vs Yutan (3-1) at 7:00 PM
West Point-Beemer (4-0) vs Cedar Catholic (3-0) at 7:00 PM
Fort Calhoun (4-0) vs Mount Michael Benedictine (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Nebraska City (0-4) vs Falls City (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Fairbury (0-4) vs Syracuse (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Douglas County West (1-3) vs Wahoo (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Lakeview (4-0) vs Schuyler (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Gross Catholic (2-2) vs Boys Town (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Auburn (0-4) vs Wilber-Clatonia (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Ashland-Greenwood (3-1) vs Louisville (2-2) at 7:00 PM
North Bend Central (1-3) vs Tekamah-Herman (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Creighton Prep (4-0) vs Papillion-LaVista (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Omaha Central (3-1) vs Omaha Westside (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Papillion-LaVista South (3-1) vs Norfolk (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Battle Creek (1-3) vs Oakland-Craig (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Standing Bear (2-2) vs Waverly (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Aquinas (0-4) vs Arlington (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Ralston (1-3) vs Platteview (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Grand Island (0-4) vs Millard West (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Gretna East (3-1) vs Plattsmouth (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Columbus (3-1) vs North Platte (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Skutt Catholic (3-1) vs Elkhorn (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Elkhorn North (4-0) vs Blair (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Bennington (3-1) vs Gretna (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Burke (2-2) vs Fremont (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Benson (2-2) vs Lincoln (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Bellevue West (1-3) vs Omaha Buena Vista (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Bellevue East (0-4) vs Omaha Northwest (0-4) at 7:00 PM
St. Albert (3-1) vs Westwood (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Nodaway Valley (1-3) vs Riverside (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Logan-Magnolia (3-1) vs West Monona (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Treynor (3-1) vs Underwood (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Red Oak (2-2) vs Tri-Center (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Akron-Westfield (2-2) vs IKM/Manning (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Shenandoah (1-3) vs Missouri Valley (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Van Meter (3-1) vs Clarinda (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Johnston (3-1) vs Lincoln (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Jefferson (2-2) vs Denison-Schleswig (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Harlan (1-3) vs Carroll (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Atlantic (2-2) vs Creston (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Glenwood (3-1) vs Lewis Central (2-2) at 7:00 PM
