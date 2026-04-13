On and Off of the Court, Andre Martin Becomes A Natural Born Leader

Reunions are so very good for the soul.

An instance where two or more people can come together after a period or years of separation both takes you back in time and propels you forward all at once. A chance to reminisce. A time to look back and laugh. A shared moment to take with you wherever you go in life.

That’s where Dan and Brenda Martin found themselves on a sunny summer in Beemer, Nebraska last year during the annual Beemer Playdayz festival, complete with a streetdance with music by Mr. Hand, a bounce house, facepainting, community softball games, and the can’t miss class reunion to honor the former graduates of Beemer Public High School. That’s where Dan and Brenda became high school sweethearts. That’s their past. A loving growing family and a home in Howells-Dodge became their present and future.

They raved about how special the community in Northeast Nebraska is. They applauded the school system and outstanding teachers. And when it came to discussing high school sports, word was already making its way around the small streets of towns across Nebraska, that both the girls and boys basketball teams would be a force to reckon with.

Maybe even win state.

That was Andre Martin’s mindset as well ever since the son of Dan and Brenda was a freshman in high school. He didn’t make the varsity team that year. He also played sparingly as a sophomore. But when his junior season rolled out, Andre knew it was time for him and his boys to go to work in hopes of leaving it all on the court this year as a 6'4 senior. The result from all of those long hours in the gym getting better: an opportunity to raise some hardware on the hardwood this year.

Taking a break from earning postseason accolades including being named the Omaha World Herald’s D1 1st Team All-State for high school basketball in Nebraska, Andre spoke with High School on SI about winning a state title at Howells-Dodge, his athletic family genes, future plans to run track and field in college, how participating in Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) made him a better leader, the stolen family Xbox, and the beauty of making your own unforgettable memories and stories in high school.

Coming Into His Own: After not making varsity as a freshman, Andre Martin saved his best for last by taking home a state title. | Facebook

Q&A with Andre Martin

Before we talk about some basketball and sports, how is the actual academic side of school going for your Senior year? What are you excited to learn about right now and what do you think you’ll look to study in college?

Yeah senior year is going well. My classes are going well. I am excited to learn all sorts of things, and I am planning to study computer science or computer engineering when I get to college.

Back in their high school days in Beemer, both of your parents (along with your Uncle Jon and Uncle Bruce) were pretty outstanding athletes in their own right. What have you learned from them either in life or in sports that’s helped inspire you?

My parents tell me stories of what they did in high school and how well they did in everything and it’s hard not to want to follow in their footsteps.I always hear stories about my uncles at family reunions and things about how good of athletes they were. It's inspirational and motivating and it makes you want to be like them. And outside of sports they are all great people and I hope to one day be as great as they are.

When did it hit you that you were officially a state basketball champion?

Yeah, right when the clock hit zero and I realized that we won it honestly just felt like another basketball game and there were still more games to be played after. At that moment I was still ready to play more. It was a couple days later when we went to the elementary school to show off the trophy to all the kids and when you see all those kids and they ask us all those questions and I’m wearing the gold medal around my neck and we have the gold trophy with us, then it hit me that we won and we were the only team in D1 to end the season off on a win.

Can you share a bit about your own journey from your freshman year on the basketball team and the work that went into capturing state this year? When did you know this team would be special?

I honestly realized this team would be special before freshman year. I have been playing with these guys since about 3rd grade and we all had a kind of special connection that made us stand out from everyone else. But yeah my freshman year I wasn’t even on varsity but I wasn't too upset about it. I was lucky enough to have a talented group of guys ahead of me who were good role models. I knew if I showed up and worked hard that my time would eventually come. Sophomore year I saw some varsity minutes, but I knew it was the next year, when seniors were leaving that I would have to step up. I think the biggest improvement in my junior year was my physicality. We got state runner up that year and I kind of knew that with us only losing one senior that we would be the team to beat at the state tournament. And we were. So then my senior year we showed up,I stepped into that senior role, we fixed out all our little kinks and became a state champion team.

Running Game: After graduating from Howells-Dodge this year, Andre will join the Track & Field Team at Nebraska Wesleyan. | Facebook

You win state. You’re named to the All-Tournament team. You receive Student of the Week honors. You’re named to the All-Conference first team…what do you do with your time when you are not crushing it on the basketball court and winning awards?

When I’m not playing basketball I'm a big Tiktok and Youtube watcher. Sometimes I will go hit some golf balls every once in a while. I would play on the Xbox but my brother stole the family Xbox so I can't. I hang out with some of the boys occasionally too. I usually have at least some homework to do. But yeah that’s about it, nothing much but chilling.

You are also active in FCCLA. What has that experience like you participating and and how that leadership mentality has crossed over for you to sports?

FCCLA has helped out a lot. I have been kind of a quiet kid and FCCLA helped me to talk and branch out more. It really has kind of turned me into more of a leader. And then how that’s helped me in the sports over the years is it just makes me a better role model on the court and helped push me into that leadership role. It helps put me into the mindset that I am a leader too.

What’s next for you after this year? Where are you going on to study, and will you be playing sports as well in college?

For this next year I am planning on studying computer science at Nebraska Wesleyan. I am going to run track and field there as well.