Texas High School Softball State Championship Scores, Schedule, Live Updates - May 28
The 2026 Texas high school softball state championships begin on Thursday with the Class 2A and Class 3A title games.
High School On SI will update this page with final scores and postgame recaps throughout the day and throughout the UIL softball championships.
Top 25 High School Softball National Rankings - May 25, 2026
2A Division 1
Bosqueville (30-8-1) vs. Ganado (33-2-1)
2A Division 2
Shiner (31-7) vs. Sundown (30-4)
3A Division 1
Grandview (35-3-1) vs. Iowa Park (32-8-1)
3A Division 2
Coahoma (27-4) vs. Santa Gertrudis Academy (40-4)
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Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.