2026 Texas (UIL) High School Baseball Playoffs: State Semifinal Brackets, Schedules - May 27-30

The 2026 Texas high school baseball playoffs roll on this week, with the UIL state semifinals getting underway on May 27.

The winners from this round will advance to the Texas high school baseball state championships, which begin next week on June 4.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification.

Brackets, full schedules and state semifinal matchups for all classifications of Texas high school baseball can be found below.

2026 Texas High School Baseball 1A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 30, 2026

State Semifinal matchup:

Hamlin vs. Gordon - May 30 at 6 p.m.

State Semifinal matchup:

Centerville vs. Fayetteville - May 30 at 6 p.m.

2026 Texas High School Baseball 2A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 27-30, 2026

State Semifinal matchups:

New Home vs. Tom Bean - May 30 at 6 p.m.

Frankston vs. Iola - May 30 at 6 p.m.

State Semifinal matchups:

Ropes vs. Collinsville - May 27 at 6 p.m.

Beckville vs. Burton - May 27 at 6 p.m.

2026 Texas High School Baseball 3A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 27-30, 2026

State Semifinal matchups:

Iowa Park vs. Boyd - May 27 at 7 p.m.

Huntington vs. London - May 27 at 6 p.m.

State Semifinal matchups:

Wall vs. Paradise - May 30 at 6 p.m.

Franklin vs. Jourdanton - May 30 at 6 p.m.

2026 Texas High School Baseball 4A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 30, 2026

State Semifinal matchups:

West Plains vs. Pleasant Grove - May 30 at 6 p.m.

Bullard vs. Calallen - May 30 at 6 p.m.

State Semifinal matchups:

Brock vs. Frisco Panther Creek - May 30 at 6 p.m.

Robinson vs. Wimberley - May 30 at 6 p.m.

2026 Texas High School Baseball 5A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 30, 2026

State Semifinal matchups:

Aledo vs. McKinney North - May 30 at 6 p.m.

Lake Creek vs. Rouse - May 30 at 6 p.m.

State Semifinal matchups:

Argyle vs. Love Joy - May 30 at 6 p.m.

Kingwood Park vs. Sharyland - May 30 at 6 p.m.

2026 Texas High School Baseball 6A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 30, 2026

State Semifinal matchups:

Keller vs. Rockwall - May 30 at 6 p.m.

Summer Creek vs. Lake Travis - May 30 at 6 p.m.

State Semifinal matchups:

Marcus vs. Tomball - May 30 at 6 p.m.

Memorial vs. Dripping Springs - May 30 at 6 p.m.

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