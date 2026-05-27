2026 Texas (UIL) High School Baseball Playoffs: State Semifinal Brackets, Schedules - May 27-30
The 2026 Texas high school baseball playoffs roll on this week, with the UIL state semifinals getting underway on May 27.
The winners from this round will advance to the Texas high school baseball state championships, which begin next week on June 4.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification.
Brackets, full schedules and state semifinal matchups for all classifications of Texas high school baseball can be found below.
2026 Texas High School Baseball 1A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 30, 2026
2026 UIL Texas 1A Region 1 & 2 Baseball Championships
State Semifinal matchup:
Hamlin vs. Gordon - May 30 at 6 p.m.
2026 UIL Texas 1A Region 3 & 4 Baseball Championships
State Semifinal matchup:
Centerville vs. Fayetteville - May 30 at 6 p.m.
2026 Texas High School Baseball 2A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 27-30, 2026
2026 UIL Texas 2A Division 1 Baseball Championships
State Semifinal matchups:
New Home vs. Tom Bean - May 30 at 6 p.m.
Frankston vs. Iola - May 30 at 6 p.m.
2026 UIL Texas 2A Division 2 Baseball Championships
State Semifinal matchups:
Ropes vs. Collinsville - May 27 at 6 p.m.
Beckville vs. Burton - May 27 at 6 p.m.
2026 Texas High School Baseball 3A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 27-30, 2026
2026 UIL Texas 3A Division 1 Baseball Championships
State Semifinal matchups:
Iowa Park vs. Boyd - May 27 at 7 p.m.
Huntington vs. London - May 27 at 6 p.m.
2026 UIL Texas 3A Division 2 Baseball Championships
State Semifinal matchups:
Wall vs. Paradise - May 30 at 6 p.m.
Franklin vs. Jourdanton - May 30 at 6 p.m.
2026 Texas High School Baseball 4A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 30, 2026
2026 UIL Texas 4A Division 1 Baseball Championships
State Semifinal matchups:
West Plains vs. Pleasant Grove - May 30 at 6 p.m.
Bullard vs. Calallen - May 30 at 6 p.m.
2026 UIL Texas 4A Division 2 Baseball Championships
State Semifinal matchups:
Brock vs. Frisco Panther Creek - May 30 at 6 p.m.
Robinson vs. Wimberley - May 30 at 6 p.m.
2026 Texas High School Baseball 5A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 30, 2026
2026 UIL Texas 5A Division 1 Baseball Championships
State Semifinal matchups:
Aledo vs. McKinney North - May 30 at 6 p.m.
Lake Creek vs. Rouse - May 30 at 6 p.m.
2026 UIL Texas 5A Division 2 Baseball Championships
State Semifinal matchups:
Argyle vs. Love Joy - May 30 at 6 p.m.
Kingwood Park vs. Sharyland - May 30 at 6 p.m.
2026 Texas High School Baseball 6A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 30, 2026
2026 UIL Texas 6A Division 1 Baseball Championships
State Semifinal matchups:
Keller vs. Rockwall - May 30 at 6 p.m.
Summer Creek vs. Lake Travis - May 30 at 6 p.m.
2026 UIL Texas 6A Division 2 Baseball Championships
State Semifinal matchups:
Marcus vs. Tomball - May 30 at 6 p.m.
Memorial vs. Dripping Springs - May 30 at 6 p.m.
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Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.