Record-Breaking Night for Nebraska Prep Jett Thomalla
Jett Thomalla is likely to have several Nebraska high school state football records when it is all said and done.
This past Friday night, Thomalla, a senior at Millard South High School, set one of those when he became the Class A career passing touchdown recordholder.
An Alabama commit, Thomalla has the Patriots off to a 3-1 start, with the lone loss coming via forfeit in a game they easily won. A 15-yard TD strike to Missouri commit Isaac Jensen in the second quarter gave him 94 career passing touchdowns, setting the new state mark.
He finished the historic night 15 of 19 passing for 265 yards and six touchdowns. Jensen caught five for 86 and three of those scores while Iowa State commit Amarion Jackson had four receptions for 57 yards with two touchdowns.
Through four games this fall, Thomalla has thrown for 1,067 yards and 20 touchdowns against just one interception. He has shown incredible accuracy, completing 59 of 77, which is almost 77 percent.
According to 247Sports, Thomalla is the No. 1 player in the state of Nebraska in the Class of 2026. He is the No. 10 quarterback and the 126th-ranked player overall. Thomalla held a dozen offers from schools such as Arizona, Colorado State, Duke, Missouri and Iowa.
Jett Thomalla Already has Big Season on His Resume
As a junior, Thomalla threw for 3,664 yards and 47 touchdowns against just three interceptions. He caught the attention of nearby program Iowa State and head coach Matt Campbell, giving them his verbal commitment.
Shortly after that, though, Kalen DeBoer and Alabama came calling. Thomalla flipped to the Crimson Tide, hoping to follow in the footsteps of current NFL quarterbacks Jalen Hurts, Mac Jones, Bryce Young and Tua Tagovailoa.
For his career, Thomalla has made 32 appearances with Millard South, throwing for 7,836 yards with the 96 touchdowns. He is completing 66 percent of his passes during that time, adding another 233 yards and four scores on the ground.
The Patriots have scored 65 points or more in each of their last three games, including a 70-7 thrashing of Millard North this past week when Thomalla set the record. Millard South hosts Lincoln Southeast this coming Friday night.