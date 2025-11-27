Jett Thomalla, Millard South Cruise To Nebraska High School Football Title
It was the perfect culmination to an incredible career for one Nebraska high school football standout.
Jett Thomalla led Millard South High School to the Class A Nebraska high school football state championship with a one-sided 49-0 victory over Papillion-LaVista South in the finals.
The Patriots, who were the No. 4 seed due to receiving a forfeit loss during the regular season, earned wins in the playoffs by 42, 45 and 41 points to get them into the championship.
Seven First Half Touchdowns More Than Enough For Millard South
Thomalla, an Alabama commit, was flawless in leading seven first half touchdown drives to put Millard South up at the half by what the final score would eventually be.
In the first quarter, the Patriots scored four touchdowns, adding three more in the second quarter behind Thomalla.
Thomalla was 15 of 21 passing for 288 yards and seven touchdowns, though he did throw an interception. Amarion Jackson, an Iowa State commit who missed time this season, had six receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns.
Jett Thomalla Hit Several Different Receivers In Final Prep Game
Owen Zech, another senior like Thomalla and Jackson, caught four passes for 129 yards and three touchdowns. Both Gabe Prucha and Isaac Jensen, also seniors, caught a touchdown pass.
Prucha added a team-high 83 yards rushing.
Thomalla finished his final season of high school football by completing 193 of 266 passes fro 3,484 yards with 58 touchdowns and five interceptions. He had seven passing touchdowns in each of the last two games, throwing for at least two in every contest this season.
Five times Thomalla went over 300 yards, including a season-high 463 in a 62-21 playoff win over No. 1 seed Omaha Westside.
Thomalla Threw For Over 10,000 Yards In His Prep Career
During his career, Thomalla played in 40 games, completing 648 of 974 for 10,253 yards. He threw 134 touchdowns against just 19 interceptions, adding 252 yards rushing and six more scores.
Over the past three seasons, Millard South went 33-4 with one of those defeats being a forfeit loss. They won the last two state championships, besting Omaha Westside in the finals last year, 27-10.
Other Nebraska High School Championship Results
In other championship action on Tuesday, Wahoo bested Sidney, 20-6, and Bishop Neumann topped Grand Island Catholic, 37-15.
On Monday, Sandy Creek downed Crofton, 66-26, Waverly got by Gretna East, 42-27, and Wynot bested St. Mary’s in a scorefest, 71-60.