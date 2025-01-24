Trevor Gutschewski is heading to Oakmont for U.S. Open debut after high school graduation
The Gutschewski family in Nebraska is already well known in the golfing world but something bigger could be in store for Trevor Gutschewski in 2025.
The senior at Omaha's Westside High School is set to receive his diploma in May and shortly after that, he will tee off at the U.S. Open Golf Championship which is the sport's third major championship of 2025 following the Masters in April, and the PGA Championship in May.
Gutschewski built on his U.S. Junior Amateur title by competing in the Pinnacle Bank Championship, a Korn Ferry Tour event, during a busy summer between his junior and senior years at Westside High School.
The soon-to-be high school graduate is also committed to play at the University of Florida in the fall.
His father, PGA Tour cardholder Scott Gutschewski, received special permission to join the tournament, creating a unique family moment. Scott, Trevor, and Trevor's older brother Luke played together in the first two rounds at Indian Creek, marking the first time since 2004 that a father and two sons competed in a PGA Tour-affiliated event.
The last time something like that happened with the Nicklaus family was in 2004 when they played in separate groups. This time, the difference was that the Gutschewskis made history by competing as a trio in the same group.
“Jack Nicklaus is a pretty good golfer and his family is pretty good, too, Trevor told Omaha Magazine. “It’s pretty cool to be in that same conversation.”
Luke, a senior on Iowa State University's golf team, shared that playing alongside their father in their first professional golf tournament was a meaningful experience for both him and Trevor.
“I don’t think either of us really ever thought that would happen, especially to be at an event that means so much to our family,” Luke said. “My dad always had a big crowd."
Scott and Luke have set their sights on joining Trevor as U.S. Open participants. Both will need to complete a two-stage qualifying process in the spring to secure their spots. Scott, who previously competed in the 2009 U.S. Open, is working on regaining his form after undergoing foot surgery in October 2024.
The entire family is working toward the goal of competing together in the tournament and will do whatever it takes to make it work.