Vote: Who Should be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (8/31/2025)

Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for August 25-30

Dana Becker

Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for August 25-30. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.

High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. 

Congratulations to last week's winner: Lily Holland of Cedar Rapids Jefferson

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Dewell Anderson, Dowling Catholic boys golf

Anderson, a senior, fired a round of 2-under 70 to capture first at the Johnston Invitational by a shot over three players.

Beau Burns, BGM football

Burns was one of the best in eight-player last year, and he is doing the same in 11-player this season after rushing for 427 yards and six touchdowns in Week 1.

Keegan Decker, Iowa City Liberty boys cross country

Decker posted a blistering time of 14:47 to claim first at the Trojan Early Bird by 13 seconds.

Cayden Dudley, Ogden football

The Bulldogs pitched a shutout, as Dudley recorded four sacks with 5.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 stops in all.

Leah Caffery, Wilton volleyball

Caffery set up her teammates all night, dishing out 56 assists in a five-set win.

Bri Clark, Central DeWitt volleyball

Clark tallied 23 kills in a quick three-set victory vs. Muscatine.

Gavin Egeland, Nevada football

Egeland caught five passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 41 yards per reception.

Keaton Gates, West Branch football

Gates opened up his junior season with a dominating performance, rushing 23 times for 274 yards and a pair of TDs.

Alaina Gourley, Danville girls cross country

Gourley bested a field that included several 4A runners at the Trojan Early Bird, clocking a winning time of 19:43.

Brody Heifner, Belmond-Klemme, football

Heifner, a junior, completed 32 of 50 for 392 yards and three touchdowns for the Broncos in a tough loss.

Zada Huff, West Fork volleyball

Huff, a sophomore, had 11 aces in a five-set victory for West Fork, going a perfect 37-for-37 on the night.

Tatum Huyser, Lynnville-Sully volleyball

In a four-set battle with BGM, Huyser had 37 digs.

Ava Jones, Waterloo West volleyball

Jones picked up 27 kills in leading Waterloo West to a five-set victory.

Caden Klein, Newton football

Klein, who was one of the top rushing QBs in 2024, was 11-for-18 for 399 yards and five touchdowns in a Week 1 win over Carlisle, 45-42.

Allyson Landers, Waterloo West volleyball

Landers racked up 49 assists in a five-set win for Waterloo West over Iowa City High.

Peyton Lathrum, PCM volleyball

Just a sophomore, Lathrum was 14-for-14 serving with eight aces.

Daniel Larmie, Ankeny football

Larmie was a workhorse in a tough loss to Waukee Northwest, carrying the ball 37 times for 241 yards and two touchdowns.

Brandon Leppert, Waukon boys cross country

Leppert kicked off his year with a win at the Edgewood-Colesburg Invitational in 16:48. The event featured 21 teams in attendance. 

Nakia Ollivierre, Waterloo West girls cross country

A basketball standout, Ollivierre is also a strong distance runner, as she won the Edgewood-Colesburg Invitational by 11 seconds with a time of 19:12.

Lauren O’Neal, Marshalltown volleyball

The junior had 44 assists in a victory for the Bobcats over rival Fort Dodge, adding five kills.

Zander Panek, Pleasant Valley boys golf

Panek, a junior, won the Bobcat Invitational hosted by Western Dubuque by five shots, firing a round of 7-under 64. 

Colin Willis, Roland-Story football

Willis, just a sophomore, was 14-for-27 for 338 yards with four touchdowns as the Norsemen knocked off Pella Christian, 32-13.

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

