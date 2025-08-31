Vote: Who Should be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (8/31/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for August 25-30. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Lily Holland of Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Dewell Anderson, Dowling Catholic boys golf
Anderson, a senior, fired a round of 2-under 70 to capture first at the Johnston Invitational by a shot over three players.
Beau Burns, BGM football
Burns was one of the best in eight-player last year, and he is doing the same in 11-player this season after rushing for 427 yards and six touchdowns in Week 1.
Keegan Decker, Iowa City Liberty boys cross country
Decker posted a blistering time of 14:47 to claim first at the Trojan Early Bird by 13 seconds.
Cayden Dudley, Ogden football
The Bulldogs pitched a shutout, as Dudley recorded four sacks with 5.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 stops in all.
Leah Caffery, Wilton volleyball
Caffery set up her teammates all night, dishing out 56 assists in a five-set win.
Bri Clark, Central DeWitt volleyball
Clark tallied 23 kills in a quick three-set victory vs. Muscatine.
Gavin Egeland, Nevada football
Egeland caught five passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 41 yards per reception.
Keaton Gates, West Branch football
Gates opened up his junior season with a dominating performance, rushing 23 times for 274 yards and a pair of TDs.
Alaina Gourley, Danville girls cross country
Gourley bested a field that included several 4A runners at the Trojan Early Bird, clocking a winning time of 19:43.
Brody Heifner, Belmond-Klemme, football
Heifner, a junior, completed 32 of 50 for 392 yards and three touchdowns for the Broncos in a tough loss.
Zada Huff, West Fork volleyball
Huff, a sophomore, had 11 aces in a five-set victory for West Fork, going a perfect 37-for-37 on the night.
Tatum Huyser, Lynnville-Sully volleyball
In a four-set battle with BGM, Huyser had 37 digs.
Ava Jones, Waterloo West volleyball
Jones picked up 27 kills in leading Waterloo West to a five-set victory.
Caden Klein, Newton football
Klein, who was one of the top rushing QBs in 2024, was 11-for-18 for 399 yards and five touchdowns in a Week 1 win over Carlisle, 45-42.
Allyson Landers, Waterloo West volleyball
Landers racked up 49 assists in a five-set win for Waterloo West over Iowa City High.
Peyton Lathrum, PCM volleyball
Just a sophomore, Lathrum was 14-for-14 serving with eight aces.
Daniel Larmie, Ankeny football
Larmie was a workhorse in a tough loss to Waukee Northwest, carrying the ball 37 times for 241 yards and two touchdowns.
Brandon Leppert, Waukon boys cross country
Leppert kicked off his year with a win at the Edgewood-Colesburg Invitational in 16:48. The event featured 21 teams in attendance.
Nakia Ollivierre, Waterloo West girls cross country
A basketball standout, Ollivierre is also a strong distance runner, as she won the Edgewood-Colesburg Invitational by 11 seconds with a time of 19:12.
Lauren O’Neal, Marshalltown volleyball
The junior had 44 assists in a victory for the Bobcats over rival Fort Dodge, adding five kills.
Zander Panek, Pleasant Valley boys golf
Panek, a junior, won the Bobcat Invitational hosted by Western Dubuque by five shots, firing a round of 7-under 64.
Colin Willis, Roland-Story football
Willis, just a sophomore, was 14-for-27 for 338 yards with four touchdowns as the Norsemen knocked off Pella Christian, 32-13.