Veteran Nebraska Head Football Coach Announces Retirement
A Nebraska high school football coach has announced his decision to retire from his current post after serving 16 seasons.
Grand Island Northwest High School’s Kevin Stein is retiring following a 4-6 season that included a recent loss to Waverly in the Class B Nebraska high school state football playoffs.
“Grand Island Northwest would like to recognize and thank Head Football Coach Kevin Stein, who is retiring from football after an exceptional career leading the Viking football program,” the school’s Facebook post wrote. “Thank you, Coach Stein, for your years of service and for building a proud tradition of Viking football excellence. We look forward to your continued commitment to education in our PE and Health department.”
Program Made 11 Straight Trips to Postseason Under Kevin Stein
This past year, the Vikings started 2-1 before a four-game losing skid. They recovered, winning two in a row to take momentum into the postseason before falling to state championship contender Waverly in the opening round.
Under Stein, the Grand Island Northwest won at least four games each season since 2015, including a 9-2 record in 2019 that included a 5-0 run in the district.
Kevin Stein Built Tremendous Program With Success at Grand Island Northwest
Throughout his 16 years leading the Vikings, they qualified for the playoffs 12 times, including each of the past 11 seasons in a row. Those playoff appearances account for over half of the all-time postseason trips for the school at 21.
“Coach Stein’s commitment, leadership and dedication to his players and the Northwest community have made a lasting impact,” the school said.
Stein graduated from Chadron High School and attended Chadron State College. He has made stops at Leigh High School and Gordon-Rushville High School in his coaching career.
Vikings Return Several Key Pieces in 2026
Grand Island Northwest will graduate senior quarterback Caejon Suttles, who threw for 817 yards and six touchdowns in six games, but has sophomore Blake Wissing set to return. Wissing played in six games, throwing for 486 yards with four touchdowns and another 139 yards and six TDs on the ground.
Sophomore Austin Britton had 302 yards on the ground and will be the leading returning rusher while top receivers Keith Delaet, James Buhrman and Brock Ostdiek are all set for their senior seasons. Delaet caught 40 passes for 375 yards, Buhrman had 225 yards and a team-leading four touchdowns while Ostdiek had 24 receptions for 203 and three scores.