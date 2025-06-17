High School

Bishop Gorman Football Transfer from Oregon Commits to Nevada

Three-star tight end Andreas Diaz-Nicolaidis previously spent the last three years at Oregon's Central Catholic

Gary Adornato

Andreas Diaz-Nicolaidis, who will play at Bishop Gorman in Nevada this fall, after starring for three year's at Oregon's Central Catholic, has committed to the University of Nevada.
Andreas Diaz-Nicolaidis, who starred for Oregon's Central Catholic football team the last three seasons, before announcing he will play his final year of high school football at Nevada's Bishop Gorman, has committed to the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV), according to a post on his X.com page, on Monday.

Diaz-Nicolaidis is a 6-foot-3, 235-pound tight end, who was part of Central Catholic's 2023 Oregon Class 6A state championship team. In his three years with the Rams, the team posted a record of 34-3, including an 11-1 mark last season which included an appearance in the state semifinals.

With his move to Bishop Gorman, 247Sports has him listed as Nevad'as No. 12 recruit in the Class of 2026 and as a three-star prospect. He selected Nevad over offers from Hawaii, Air Force and Army.

