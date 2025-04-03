Nevada high school football: National power Bishop Gorman announces loaded 2025 schedule
There's been plenty of high school football schedule releases pouring out of each and every state on a daily, but one of the more highly anticipated ones was released on Thursday afternoon out of Sin City.
The Bishop Gorman Gaels (Nevada), the 20-time state champions, officially released its 2025 regular season schedule and the nationally ranked program leaves no doubt that they'll be facing some of the toughest competition around.
To start off the season, Bishop Gorman will open the season at home against Centennial before boarding planes the following week to face off against Hawaii power Kahuku, who just outsted Sterling Carvalho as head coach.
Hawaii Kahuku football coach Sterling Carvalho out after four straight state finals
Among the other notable teams that the Gaels will be taking on are top-ranked Mater Dei, who was High School On SI's 2024 national champion, Lone Peak (Utah), Carson Palmer's Santa Margarita (California) and hosting Illinois power East St. Louis.
Take a look down below at the entire Bishop Gorman 2025 regular season schedule.
2025 BISHOP GORMAN GAELS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 22: vs. Centennial
Aug. 30: at Kahuku (Hawaii)
Sep. 5: vs. Lone Peak (Utah)
Sep. 12: vs. East St. Louis (Illinois)
Sep. 19: vs. Mater Dei (California)
Sep. 26: at Santa Margarita (California)
Oct. 3: vs. Palo Verde
Oct. 10: vs. Mojave
Oct. 17: at Somerset
Oct. 24: at Shadow Ridge
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi