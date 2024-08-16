Bishop Gorman vs. Kahuku football live stream: How to watch & get live score updates (8/16/2024)
One of the best teams in the nation kicks off its pursuit of a national title on Friday when Bishop Gorman (Nevada) hosts Kahuku (Hawaii) to open the 2024 high school football season.
Bishop Gorman begins the season ranked No. 2 in the SBLive/SI Top 25 preseason high school football rankings, and while not ranked, Kahuku is less than a year removed from stunning then-second-ranked St. John Bosco when the two teams met in 2023.
You can watch Bishop Gorman vs. Kahuku live on the NFHS Network.
How to watch Bishop Gorman vs. Kahuku football live stream
What: Nationally-ranked Bishop Gorman kicks of the 2024 high school football season at home against Kahuku
When: 7:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday, August 16
Where: Bishop Gorman High School | Las Vegas, Nevada
How to watch the live stream online: You can watch this game live on the NFHS Network
Live score updates: Follow Bishop Gorman vs. Kahuku on SBLive for live score updates
Bishop Gorman
The Gaels enter 2024 ranked No. 2 after finishing 12-0 last year with wins against two other teams ranked in this year's preseason Top 25.
Their key playmaker on offense is wide receiver Derek Meadows. The five-star recruit and LSU commit is a 6-foot-6, 195-pound matchup nightmare on the perimeter, where he averaged 26.1 yards per catch with eight touchdowns a year ago.
Kahuku
The Red Raiders only lost two games last season, and one of those was against 2023 National Champion and current No. 1 ranked team Mater Dei.
The other loss came against Mililani, who Kahuku defeated three weeks later to win the HHSAA Open Division state championship.
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports