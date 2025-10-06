Nevada High School Football Computer Rankings: October 6, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Nevada high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 6, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Nevada Top 10 remains the No. 1-ranked team in our Class 5A computer rankings, Bishop Gorman.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Nevada high school football computer rankings, as of October 6, 2025:
NIAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Tonopah (6-0)
2. Carlin (6-0)
3. Spring Mountain (5-0)
4. Pahranagat Valley (5-1)
5. Mineral County (4-1)
6. Sandy Valley (3-2)
7. Virginia City (2-4)
8. Round Mountain (2-2)
9. Wells (3-3)
10. Indian Springs (2-4)
11. Eureka (2-4)
12. Pyramid Lake (1-3)
13. Laughlin (1-3)
14. Beatty (0-5)
15. Owyhee (0-3)
16. McDermitt (0-4)
NIAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Pershing County (6-1)
2. Sierra Lutheran (6-1)
3. Battle Mountain (5-1)
4. Lincoln County (4-1)
5. Needles (3-2)
6. Incline (5-2)
7. Yerington (2-1)
8. North Tahoe (3-3)
9. Silver Stage (2-4)
10. Coral Academy (2-4)
11. White Pine (2-4)
12. GV Christian (1-4)
13. Lake Mead Academy (2-4)
14. West Wendover (0-5)
NIAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Churchill County (7-0)
2. Fernley (6-1)
3. Truckee (5-2)
4. Elko (5-1)
5. Spring Creek (4-3)
6. Moapa Valley (4-3)
7. Boulder City (4-3)
8. Lowry (4-3)
9. South Tahoe (4-4)
10. Pahrump Valley (4-2)
11. Virgin Valley (3-4)
12. Meadows (2-4)
13. Dayton (2-5)
14. Democracy Prep (2-4)
15. Sparks (1-7)
NIAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Pinecrest Academy - Sloan Canyon (7-0)
2. McQueen (5-2)
3. Silverado (5-1)
4. Reno (4-3)
5. Mater Academy East (5-1)
6. Spring Valley (4-2)
7. Sierra Vista (5-3)
8. Clark (4-2)
9. Carson (2-3)
10. Valley (4-3)
11. Bonanza (3-3)
12. Eldorado (3-3)
13. Del Sol (3-3)
14. Durango (2-4)
15. Sunrise Mountain (3-4)
16. Rancho (1-5)
17. Chaparral (0-6)
18. North Valleys (0-7)
19. Pinecrest Academy Cadence (0-6)
20. Wooster (1-6)
21. Cimarron-Memorial (1-5)
22. Cheyenne (1-5)
23. Hug (0-5)
24. Western (0-6)
NIAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Bishop Gorman (6-1)
2. Spanish Springs (7-0)
3. Liberty (6-1)
4. Reed (4-2)
5. Las Vegas (7-0)
6. Shadow Ridge (6-1)
7. Arbor View (5-2)
8. Bishop Manogue (4-3)
9. Centennial (3-3)
10. Foothill (5-2)
11. Desert Oasis (4-2)
12. Green Valley (3-3)
13. Coronado (2-5)
14. Desert Pines (3-3)
15. Mojave (3-4)
16. Douglas (2-4)
17. Palo Verde (3-4)
18. Galena (3-3)
19. Basic (2-5)
20. Faith Lutheran (1-6)
21. Canyon Springs (1-6)
22. Damonte Ranch (2-4)
23. Legacy (1-6)
24. Somerset - Losee (0-7)