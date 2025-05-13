Nevada (NIAA) high school softball playoffs: 2025 brackets, matchups, game times (5/13/2025)
Playoff time has arrived for Nevada high school softball.
The postseason has begun in the Silver State Classes 5A to 1A, with every region quarterfinal game getting underway this week. Region semifinal and finals will be played throughout the state of Nevada, with a chance on the line to advance to the next round.
>>Nevada high school softball playoff brackets<<
Stick with High School on SI Nevada for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2025 NIAA softball playoffs.
Nevada high school softball playoffs 2025 brackets
Here are the NIAA high school softball playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from NIAA's Class 1A-5A.
CLASS 5A
Centennial vs. Spanish Springs
Palo Verde vs. Reed
CLASS 4A
Basic vs. Doral Academy Red Rock
Foothill vs. Southeast Career Tech
Legacy vs. Spring Valley
CLASS 3A
Boulder City vs. Fernley
Churchill County vs. Sports Leadership & Management
CLASS 2A
Yerington vs. White Pine
Needles vs. Oasis Academy
CLASS 1A
Pahranagat Valley vs. Pyramid Lake
Round Mountain vs. Wells
