Ohio Girls High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

The 2026 Ohio girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Champions: Fairmont Firebirds

Runner-Up: Princeton Vikings

Champions: Archbishop Hoban Knights

Runner-Up: Mount Notre Dame

Champions: Chaminade Julienne Eagles

Runner-Up: St. Vincent-St. Mary Fighting Irish

Champions: Laurel Gators

Runner-Up: Bellevue Redman

Champions: Portsmouth Trojans

Runner-Up: Ottawa-Glandorf Titans

Champions: St. Henry Redskins

Runner-Up: Canton Central Catholic Crusaders

Champions: Strasburg-Franklin Tigers

Runner-Up: Russia Raiders

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