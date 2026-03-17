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Ohio Girls High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

See every OHSAA champion and runner-up for all classifications as the Ohio high school girls basketball season comes to a close
Brady Twombly|
Kettering Fairmont guard Kaylah Thornton (5) embraces Kettering Fairmont forward Chloe Randall (24) in the final second of overtime of the Division I OHSAA State Championship game at the University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio, on March 14, 2026.
Kettering Fairmont guard Kaylah Thornton (5) embraces Kettering Fairmont forward Chloe Randall (24) in the final second of overtime of the Division I OHSAA State Championship game at the University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio, on March 14, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 Ohio girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SIhas the completed brackets along with the champions and runners-up for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Division I

Champions: Fairmont Firebirds

Runner-Up: Princeton Vikings

Division II

Champions: Archbishop Hoban Knights

Runner-Up: Mount Notre Dame

Division III

Champions: Chaminade Julienne Eagles

Runner-Up: St. Vincent-St. Mary Fighting Irish

Division IV

Champions: Laurel Gators

Runner-Up: Bellevue Redman

Division V

Champions: Portsmouth Trojans

Runner-Up: Ottawa-Glandorf Titans

Division VI

Champions: St. Henry Redskins

Runner-Up: Canton Central Catholic Crusaders

Division VII

Champions: Strasburg-Franklin Tigers

Runner-Up: Russia Raiders

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Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

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