New Hampshire high school baseball: Top 10 rankings
Pinkerton Academy was the top team in the New Hampshire preseason top 10 baseball rankings, and that hasn't changed after the season's first week.
The Astros, last year's Division I champions, remained No. 1 after opening the season with victories over Bedford and Nashua North.
Three new teams are in this week's rankings ...
1. Pinkerton (2-0)
The Astros earned victories over Bedford (9-4) and Nashua North (8-4) in Week 1. There’s no reason to move them from the top spot.
Last week: No. 1
2. Exeter (3-0)
So far Exeter’s pitching has been good and its hitting has been good enough.
Last week: No. 2
3. Trinity (3-0)
The Pioneers have scored 27 runs in their three games.
Last week: No. 4
4. Keene (3-0)
The Blackbirds have a challenging week ahead: Manchester Memorial, at Pinkerton and Exeter.
Last week: Not ranked
5. Goffstown (3-0)
The Grizzlies are averaging nearly 10 runs per game (29 runs in three contests).
Last week: Not ranked
6. Londonderry (2-1)
The Lancers rebounded from a 4-3 loss at Keene by beating a good Portsmouth team Friday.
Last week: No. 3
7. Bedford (1-2)
No one had a tougher Week 1 schedule than the Bulldogs, who beat Memorial and then suffered losses against No. 1 Pinkerton and No. 2 Exeter.
Last week: No. 6
8. Portsmouth (3-2)
The Clippers have a home date with No. 1 Pinkerton on Friday.
Last week: No. 5
9. Hollis-Brookline (3-0)
A 3-0 week has the Cavaliers alone at the top of the Division II standings.
Last week: Not ranked
10. Souhegan (1-0)
The Sabers have two Division I teams on their schedule this season (Dover and Concord).
Last week: No. 10
