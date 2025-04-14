High School

New Hampshire high school baseball: Preseason Top 10

Pinkerton might be the state's top team again this season

Roger Brown

Pinkerton Academy is seeking back-to-back Division I titles.
Pinkerton Academy is seeking back-to-back Division I titles. / Photo courtesy New Hampshire Hardball

Here are the top 10 high school baseball teams in New Hampshire entering the 2025 NHIAA season:

1. Pinkerton

Pinkerton returns its top three pitchers from last year’s Division I championship team. Brendan Horne, a Virginia Commonweath commit, is back at shortstop. Scheduled opener: April 16 at Bedford.

2. Exeter

The Blue Hawks return seven starters from last year’s Division I runner-up. Pitching won’t be a problem. Scheduled opener: April 14 vs. Windham.

3. Londonderry

Although most Division I coaches have labeled Pinkerton and Exeter as the teams to beat, don’t dismiss the Lancers. Londonderry has enough talent to make a deep postseason run. Scheduled opener: April 14 at Salem.

4. Trinity

The Pioneers had four freshmen in the lineup at times last season and are ready to take another step forward. Scheduled opener: April 14 at Dover.

5. Portsmouth

This Clippers welcomed back seven starters and 10 players from their 2024 team, which advanced to the Division I semifinals. Shorstop Gar Hindle has committed to Elon. Scheduled opener: April 14 at Spaulding.

6. Bedford

The Bulldogs will build around infielder Carter Crowley, a First Team All-State selection last season. Infielder Jack Hinton has committed to Saint Anselm. Scheduled opener: April 14 at Manchester Memorial.

7. Nashua North

The Titans will look to build off of last year’s surprising run to the Division I semifinals. Scheduled opener: April 14 at Manchester Central/West.

8. Merrimack

Eight players return from a team that won 11 games last season, and the Tomahawks have depth on the mound. Scheduled opener: April 14 vs. Timberlane.

9. Bow 

The Falcons, last year’s Division II champions, are the highest-ranked non-Division I team. Owen Webber, Brady Lover, Dylan Abbate and Jake Reardon are returning All-State players. Scheduled opener: April 14 at Hollis-Brookline.

10. Souhegan

Nolan Colby is now playing in college, but the Sabers still have Matt Silk, Cam Brown and Joe Mayo, each of whom was a Division II All-State selection last season. Scheduled opener: April 14 at Oyster River.

— Roger Brown | @603SportsMedia

