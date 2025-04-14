New Hampshire high school baseball: Preseason Top 10
Here are the top 10 high school baseball teams in New Hampshire entering the 2025 NHIAA season:
1. Pinkerton
Pinkerton returns its top three pitchers from last year’s Division I championship team. Brendan Horne, a Virginia Commonweath commit, is back at shortstop. Scheduled opener: April 16 at Bedford.
2. Exeter
The Blue Hawks return seven starters from last year’s Division I runner-up. Pitching won’t be a problem. Scheduled opener: April 14 vs. Windham.
3. Londonderry
Although most Division I coaches have labeled Pinkerton and Exeter as the teams to beat, don’t dismiss the Lancers. Londonderry has enough talent to make a deep postseason run. Scheduled opener: April 14 at Salem.
4. Trinity
The Pioneers had four freshmen in the lineup at times last season and are ready to take another step forward. Scheduled opener: April 14 at Dover.
5. Portsmouth
This Clippers welcomed back seven starters and 10 players from their 2024 team, which advanced to the Division I semifinals. Shorstop Gar Hindle has committed to Elon. Scheduled opener: April 14 at Spaulding.
6. Bedford
The Bulldogs will build around infielder Carter Crowley, a First Team All-State selection last season. Infielder Jack Hinton has committed to Saint Anselm. Scheduled opener: April 14 at Manchester Memorial.
7. Nashua North
The Titans will look to build off of last year’s surprising run to the Division I semifinals. Scheduled opener: April 14 at Manchester Central/West.
8. Merrimack
Eight players return from a team that won 11 games last season, and the Tomahawks have depth on the mound. Scheduled opener: April 14 vs. Timberlane.
9. Bow
The Falcons, last year’s Division II champions, are the highest-ranked non-Division I team. Owen Webber, Brady Lover, Dylan Abbate and Jake Reardon are returning All-State players. Scheduled opener: April 14 at Hollis-Brookline.
10. Souhegan
Nolan Colby is now playing in college, but the Sabers still have Matt Silk, Cam Brown and Joe Mayo, each of whom was a Division II All-State selection last season. Scheduled opener: April 14 at Oyster River.
— Roger Brown | @603SportsMedia
