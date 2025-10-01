High School

New Hampshire High School Football Top 10 State Rankings

Winnacunnet enters Top 10 after beating rival Exeter

Winnacunnet entered this week's Top 10 Rankings thanks to a 31-21 road victory against rival Exeter on Saturday. Thomas Lyons scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to help Winnacunnet raise its Division I record to 4-0.

Elsewhere last weekend, Bishop Guertin remainined unbeaten by knocking off Salem 42-28. Salem, the No. 3 team in last week's Top 10, led 14-0 early, but the BG offense dominated after that.

Here are this week's rankings entering Week 5 of the regular season:

1. Pinkerton (4-0)

Previous Ranking: No. 1

The Astros remain in the top spot after beating rival Londonderry 24-10.

2. Bedford (4-0)

Previous Ranking: No. 2

Bedford beat Goffstown 42-3 Friday night. The Bulldogs are one of five unbeaten teams in Division I.

3. Bishop Guertin (4-0)

Previous Ranking: No. 5

BG moved up two spots after beating Salem. The Cardinals will play at No. 2 Bedford on Oct. 17

4. Nashua South (4-0)

Previous Ranking: No. 4

Quarterback Cody Jackson tossed six touchdown passes -- three shy of the state record -- during Friday night's 48-34 victory over crosstown rival Nashua North. Josh Tripp had five TD receptions in the win.

5. Manchester Memorial (4-0)

Previous Ranking: No. 8

The Crusaders are 4-0 for the first time since 1972, when they won the second of three straight state champioships.

6. Winnacunnet (4-0)

Previous Ranking: Not Ranked

Quarterback Sean Griffin ran for one touchdown and passed for another in the victory over Exeter. Griffin completed completed 6-of-9 passes for 136 yards. Jaxon McDonald caught four passes for 95 yards.

7. Souhegan (4-0)

Previous Ranking: No. 7

The Sabers defeated previously unbeaten Manchester West 33-0 Friday night. Souhegan hasn't allowed a point since it beat St. Thomas 47-14 in Week 1.

8. Salem (2-2)

Previous Ranking: No. 3

Salem's two losses came against No. 1 Pinkerton and No. 3 Bishop Guertin, but the Blue Devils surrendered 73 points in those two games. Salem has another tough matchup this week when it will play Windham at home.

9. Plymouth (4-0)

Previous Ranking: No. 9

Plymouth avoided an upset by beating Kingswood 27-12 Saturday. The Bobcats are the only undefeated team in Division II East.

10. Pelham (4-0)

Previous Ranking: No. 10

The Pythons have outscored their four Division II opponents 193-15 this season. They'll play No. 7 Souhegan at home on Oct. 24.

