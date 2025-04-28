New Hampshire high school football: Sanborn's Josh White resigns
Add Sanborn Regional to the list of NHIAA schools that will begin the 2025 season with a new varsity football coach.
Josh White resigned Saturday after spending 11 seasons with the Sanborn program, including the past six as Sanborn's head coach. Before he joined the Sanborn program, White served as an assistant on the staffs at Londonderry and Spaulding.
Sanborn is one of 12 NHIAA schools that has had a coaching change since the end of the 2024 season.
White, 38, has two daughters (ages 3 and 6) and cited the desire to spend more time with his family as the reason for his resignation.
“It was a difficult decision, but the right one for my family,” White said. “I’ve talked to a lot of people and they all told me how fast things go, and I just don’t want to miss out on being with my kids.”
White, a Londonderry resident, served as New Hampshire's coach for the 2024 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, a high school all-star game between New Hampshire and Vermont. He graduated from Pinkerton Academy in 2004 and played football at Plymouth State University.
“Coaching this team has been one of the more rewarding and meaningful times of my life,” he said. “The support from the Sanborn community has been unbelievable.”
— Roger Brown | @603SportsMedia
