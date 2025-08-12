Vote: Who Are New Hampshire's Top Returning High School Quarterbacks in 2025
Here are 10 of the top returning quarterbacks entering the 2025 NHIAA football season. NOTE: Year in school is for 2025-26 school year.
Voting ends Aug. 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
NATE BOWEN | JUNIOR | BISHOP GUERTIN
Bowen is coming off a stellar sophomore season when he completed 152-of-247 passes for 2,008 yards and 16 touchdowns. It's worth noting that he was without several of his top receivers for significant time because of injuries. Bowen was intercepted eight times.
GIO DORIA | SENIOR | MANCHESTER WEST
Doria helped Manchester West qualify for the Division II playoffs by completing 59 percent of his passes during the regular season (84-of-142). He threw for 1,175 yards with 16 TDs and seven interceptions in 2024, and was a regular at quarterback camps throughout the summer.
MICHAEL FIENGO | SENIOR | SOUHEGAN
Fiengo was named the Division II Player of the Year after he led the Sabers to the Division II championship last season. He passed for 1,662 yards and 21 touchdowns with two interceptions, and ran for 790 yards and 15 TDs.
COOPER GAGNE | SENIOR | DOVER
Gagne played in 10 games last season (seven starts) and completed 100-of-159 passes for 1,460 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was intercepted 10 times. Gagne, who will likely be the full-time starter this season, also ran for 46 yards and one TD. His summer included a trip to the Manning Passing Academy.
SEAN GRIFFIN | SENIOR | WINNACUNNET
Griffin is another QB who spent significant time working on his game in the offseason. He saw limited time as a starter for Winnacunnet last year, but appears ready for a breakout senior season. He completed 23-of-60 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns last fall.
KEVIN HARDY | SENIOR | PELHAM
Hardy helped Pelham advance to the 2024 Division II championship game in his first year as the team's starting QB. Although he directed a run-first offense, Hardy showed the ability to make the right read and create big plays in the passing game. He is also an effective runner.
CODY JACKSON | SENIOR | NASHUA SOUTH
Jackson will be one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the state this season. As a junior he passed for 1,601 and 13 touchdowns with two interceptions, and also ran for 662 yards and 11 TDs. He helped South reach the Division I quarterfinals.
AIDEN MCDONALD | SENIOR | PINKERTON
McDonald led Pinkerton to the Division I championship last season, his first season as the team's starting QB. Although he ran a Wing-T offense, McDonald completed 72-of-120 passes for 1, 333 yards and 17 touchdowns (five interceptions). He also ran for five TDs. Pinkerton is among the favorites in Division I again this season.
BRADY O'CONNOR | JUNIOR | NASHUA NORTH
O'Connor will suit up for Division I Nashua North this season, after playing for Division II Milford as a sophomore. He completed 95-of-142 pass attempts for 1,087 yards and eight touchdowns last fall, and will likely become a household name in 2025.
OLLIE SERVICE | SENIOR | TRINITY
Service shifted to QB late last summer after Trinity's projected starting QB transferred. He completed 77-of-139 passes for 1,525 yards and 24 touchdowns with four interceptions and led the Pionneers to the Division II semifinals.