Vote: Who is the New Hampshire High School Football Preseason Player of the Year?
The Joe Yukica New Hampshire Chapter of the National Football Foundation has released the 20 players on the preseason watch list for this year’s Yukica Player of the Year Award, which is given to New Hampshire's top high school player each season.
The preseason watch list was created to promote the Yukica Player of the Year Award, which was first presented in 2023. Souhegan High School’s J.J. Bright was the inaugural winner, and Campbell High School’s Scott Hershberger won the award last year. Both are currently playing Division I football
A vote by NHIAA head coaches and selected media members will determine the winner, who does not have to come from the watch list.
The number of candidates will be trimmed to 10 players on Nov. 6, and the names of the three finalists will be released on Nov. 20. The winner will be announced on Nov. 27, three days before the Division I championship game.
Here’s your chance to vote for the player you think has the best chance to win the 2025 Yukica Player of the Year Award.
Voting ends Sept. 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Note this poll is just for fun. It has no impact on the players who will be named finalists or eventually win the award.
Yukica Preseason Player of the Year Watch List
Serafin Agramonte, RB/LB/DB, Kingswood
Nate Bowen, QB, Bishop Guertin
Mike Brearley, RB/DB, Windham
James Caruso, OL/DL, Pinkerton
Adrian Cruz, RB/LB, Londonderry
Michael Fiengo, QB/DB, Souhegan
Connor Flaherty, OT/DL, Bedford
Brody Helton, RB/LB, Bedford
Cody Jackson, QB, Nashua South
Mike Landmesser, RB/DB, Alvirne
Sam Levine, RB, Nashua South
Bennett Matthews, QB/S, Bedford
Aiden McDonald, QB, Pinkerton
Michael Santosuosso, WR, Timberlane
Oliver Service, QB, Trinity
Brody Smith, WR/DB, Souhegan
Brady Spellman, RB/DB, Pinkerton
Josh Tripp, WR/S, Nashua South
Ben Valenti, RB, Plymouth
Jordan Zannini, RB/DB, Salem