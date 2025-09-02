High School

Vote: Who is the New Hampshire High School Football Preseason Player of the Year?

Watch List released to promote New Hampshire's Yukica Player of the Year Award

Nashua South's Josh Tripp / Joe Marchilena

The Joe Yukica New Hampshire Chapter of the National Football Foundation has released the 20 players on the preseason watch list for this year’s Yukica Player of the Year Award, which is given to New Hampshire's top high school player each season.

The preseason watch list was created to promote the Yukica Player of the Year Award, which was first presented in 2023. Souhegan High School’s J.J. Bright was the inaugural winner, and Campbell High School’s Scott Hershberger won the award last year. Both are currently playing Division I football

A vote by NHIAA head coaches and selected media members will determine the winner, who does not have to come from the watch list.

The number of candidates will be trimmed to 10 players on Nov. 6, and the names of the three finalists will be released on Nov. 20. The winner will be announced on Nov. 27, three days before the Division I championship game.

Here’s your chance to vote for the player you think has the best chance to win the 2025 Yukica Player of the Year Award.

 Voting ends Sept. 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Note this poll is just for fun. It has no impact on the players who will be named finalists or eventually win the award.

Yukica Preseason Player of the Year Watch List

Serafin Agramonte, RB/LB/DB, Kingswood 

Nate Bowen, QB, Bishop Guertin

Mike Brearley, RB/DB, Windham

James Caruso, OL/DL, Pinkerton

Adrian Cruz, RB/LB, Londonderry

Michael Fiengo, QB/DB, Souhegan

Connor Flaherty, OT/DL, Bedford

Brody Helton, RB/LB, Bedford

Cody Jackson, QB, Nashua South

Mike Landmesser, RB/DB, Alvirne

Sam Levine, RB, Nashua South

Bennett Matthews, QB/S, Bedford

Aiden McDonald, QB, Pinkerton

Michael Santosuosso, WR, Timberlane

Oliver Service, QB, Trinity

Brody Smith, WR/DB, Souhegan

Brady Spellman, RB/DB, Pinkerton

Josh Tripp, WR/S, Nashua South

Ben Valenti, RB, Plymouth

Jordan Zannini, RB/DB, Salem

ROGER BROWN

Roger Brown is a University of Maine graduate who has been a professional sportswriter since 1993. He has worked for several New Hampshire newspapers and has also covered high school sports for ESPN and MaxPreps. He publishes the New Hampshire Football Report and New Hampshire Hardball.

