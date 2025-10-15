New Hampshire High School Football Top 10 State Rankings -- Oct 14
Winnacunnet High School dropped from the New Hampshire Top 10 Rankings following a 26-13 loss to Portsmouth/Oyster River two weeks ago, but earned its way back into the Top 10 by defeating previoulsy unbeaten Manchester Memorial 30-27 last weekend.
Winnacunnet's Sullivan Duffy kicked three field goals in the victory, including an 18-yarder that broke a 27-27 tie with three seconds to play.
Elsewhere, Nashua South and Bishop Guertin swapped places in this week's poll after the Panthers beat the Cardinals 28-24 last weekend. South outscored BG 20-0 in the second half, and sealed the win when Colvin Levesque intercepted a pass in the end zone with 9.8 seconds to play.
This week's Top 10 with record in parenthesis:
1. Bedford (6-0)
Previous Ranking: No. 1
The Bulldogs did all their scoring in the first half and breezed to a 35-0 victory over Nashua North last Friday. Bedford will face No. 4 Bishop Guertin at home Friday night.
2. Pinkerton (6-0)
Previous Ranking: No. 2
Other than Bedford, the Astros are the only undefeated team in Division I. Pinkerton will get a test Friday night when it plays a one-loss Andover (Mass.) team at home.
3. Nashua South (5-1)
Previous Ranking: No. 4
South beat city rival Bishop Guertin 28-24 last Friday to move up one spot in the rankings. Quarterback Cody Jackson scored the game's final TD on a 9-yard run with 1:33 to play.
4. Bishop Guertin (5-1)
Previous Ranking: No. 3
The Cardinals dropped a spot after they squandered a 24-8 halftime lead in a 28-24 loss to Nashua South. Things won't get any easier this weekend, when BG plays at No. 1 Bedford.
5. Winnacunnet (5-1)
Previous Ranking: Not Ranked
Winnacunnet's upset of previously unbeaten Manchester Memorial moved the Warriors into the No. 5 spot. It also handed Winnacunnet sole possession of first place in Division I East. The division champion will receive a bye for the first round of the Division I playoffs.
6. Souhegan (6-0)
Previous Ranking: No. 6
Quarterback Michael Fiengo has missed Souhegan's last two games with an injury, but the Sabers posted a 35-7 victory each week. Souhegan will play unbeaten Plymouth on Saturday and unbeaten Pelham next week
7. Manchester Memorial (5-1)
Previous Ranking: No. 5
Memorial's next two games are against No. 3 Nashua South and No. 2 Pinkerton, so the Crusaders are going to have a hard time finishing first in their conference.
8. Plymouth (6-0)
Previous Ranking: No. 7
Plymouth is one of three unbeaten teams in Division II, joining Souhegan and Pelham. At least one of those teams will suffer its first loss this weekend as Plymouth and Souhegan will meet Saturday.
9. Windham (4-2)
Previous Ranking: No. 8
The Jaguars have won four straight since an 0-2 start.
10. Pelham (6-0)
Previous Ranking: No. 9
The Pythons have outscored their opponents 284-22 this season. They should get their first true test Friday at Trinity (4-1).