New Hampshire (NHIAA) High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule - November 14, 2025
The 2025 New Hampshire high school football playoffs continue on Friday, November 14.
High School On SI has brackets for every Division in the NHIAA high school football playoffs. The NHIAA playoffs culminate with the state championships on November 28.
2025 New Hampshire (NHIAA) Division I Football Bracket
Bedford vs. Winnacunnet - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Nashua South vs. Bishop Guertin - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Manchester Memorial vs. Salem - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Pinkerton vs. Windham - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
2025 New Hampshire (NHIAA) Division II Football Bracket
Souhegan vs. Pelham - 11/15 at 7 p.m.
Trinity vs. Plymouth - 11/15 at 7 p.m.
2025 New Hampshire (NHIAA) Division III Football Bracket
Monadnock vs. Gilford - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
Laconia vs. Inter-Lakes - 11/14 at 7 p.m.
2025 New Hampshire (NHIAA) Division IV Football Bracket
Hillsboro-Deering vs. Mascoma - 11/15 at 1 p.m.
