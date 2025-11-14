High School

New Hampshire (NHIAA) High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule - November 14, 2025

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 New Hampshire high school football playoffs

Spencer Swaim

Souhegan takes on Pelham in the NHIAA Division II semifinals
Souhegan takes on Pelham in the NHIAA Division II semifinals / Courtesy Photo

The 2025 New Hampshire high school football playoffs continue on Friday, November 14.

High School On SI has brackets for every Division in the NHIAA high school football playoffs. The NHIAA playoffs culminate with the state championships on November 28.

2025 New Hampshire (NHIAA) Division I Football Bracket

Bedford vs. Winnacunnet - 11/14 at 7 p.m.

Nashua South vs. Bishop Guertin - 11/14 at 7 p.m.

Manchester Memorial vs. Salem - 11/14 at 7 p.m.

Pinkerton vs. Windham - 11/14 at 7 p.m.

2025 New Hampshire (NHIAA) Division II Football Bracket

Souhegan vs. Pelham - 11/15 at 7 p.m.

Trinity vs. Plymouth - 11/15 at 7 p.m.

2025 New Hampshire (NHIAA) Division III Football Bracket

Monadnock vs. Gilford - 11/14 at 7 p.m.

Laconia vs. Inter-Lakes - 11/14 at 7 p.m.

2025 New Hampshire (NHIAA) Division IV Football Bracket

Hillsboro-Deering vs. Mascoma - 11/15 at 1 p.m.

