Texas High School Football State Championship Schedule, Scores, Recaps — December 20, 2025
Follow the action from the final day of the 2025 UIL state championships
The 2025 Texas high school football state championships conclude on Friday at AT&T Stadium, and High School On SI has live updates, scores and recaps of every game.
The day begins with the Class 5A Division 2 championship, and both Class 6A games follow.
This page will be updated throughout the day with final scores and links to live updates of each game.
South Oak Cliff (14-1) vs. Richmond Randle (15-0) — Class 5A Division 2
Duncanville (12-1) vs. North Shore (13-2) — Class 6A Division 1
DeSoto (12-3) vs. King (13-2) — Class 6A Division 2
