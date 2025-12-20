High School

Texas High School Football State Championship Schedule, Scores, Recaps — December 20, 2025

Follow the action from the final day of the 2025 UIL state championships

Jack Butler

Richmond Randle's Landen Williams-Callis (1) breaks a tackle by South Oak Cliff's Rickey Giles (29) during the Class 5A, Division II State Championship game on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Richmond Randle's Landen Williams-Callis (1) breaks a tackle by South Oak Cliff's Rickey Giles (29) during the Class 5A, Division II State Championship game on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. / Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Texas high school football state championships conclude on Friday at AT&T Stadium, and High School On SI has live updates, scores and recaps of every game.

The day begins with the Class 5A Division 2 championship, and both Class 6A games follow.

This page will be updated throughout the day with final scores and links to live updates of each game.

South Oak Cliff (14-1) vs. Richmond Randle (15-0) — Class 5A Division 2

Duncanville (12-1) vs. North Shore (13-2) — Class 6A Division 1

DeSoto (12-3) vs. King (13-2) — Class 6A Division 2

Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

