New Hampshire roster announced for Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl
The following players will represent New Hampshire in this summer Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, an all-star high school football game between New Hampshire and Vermont. The roster was released Wednesday:
Alec Adorno (Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough)
Kellen Bateman (Exeter)
Tyler Bland (Exeter)
Jacob Brown (Kingswood)
Gareth Brown (Mascoma)
Seth Cortina (Spaulding)
Andrew Deely (Alvirne)
Brogan Donnelly (Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough)
Nathan Galbraith (Concord)
Travis Garcia (Merrimack Valley)
Jackson Greene (Exeter)
Jackson Hall (Bow)
Noah Harder (Gilford)
James Healey (ConVal)
Ethan Lewis (Mascoma)
Liam Bowie (Alvirne)
Brady Lover (Bow)
Nicholas Mackey (Campbell)
Tyler Medeiros (Plymouth)
Kenny Mercado (Concord)
Jake Michalik (Windham)
Aidan Morrison (St. Thomas)
Ethan Motyl (Merrimack)
Sahil Mujawar (Merrimack)
Keegan Murphy (Hanover)
Caiden Paolucci (Portsmouth)
Mason Paquette (Londonderry)
Cooper Perkins (Gilford)
Kai Reitnauer (ConVal)
Zack Richardson (Stevens)
Jaxon Rineer (Plymouth)
Andrew Rodriguez (St. Thomas)
Tyrese Ryder (Kingswood)
Dino Savvas (Pinkerton)
Liam Shannon (Plymouth)
David Souther (Pinkerton)
Dillon Tufts (Londonderry)
Brett Tuttle (Concord)
The 2025 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl will be played Aug. 2 at Vermont State-Castleton’s Dave Wolk Stadium. The opening kickoff is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. All proceeds from the game will benefit Shriners’ Hospitals in Springfield, Mass., Montreal and Boston.
Concord High School head coach Jim Corkum will be New Hampshire’s coach for this year’s game. He played in the 2003 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, a 37-7 New Hampshire victory at Dartmouth College.
“Having been part of it as a player I know what a great opportunity it is to be part of it as a head coach,” Corkum said. “My experience playing in the game was fantastic. I think back to the friendships I made there. I’m still in touch with some of those guys. The game, especially when you think about the cause … it’s a special thing to be a part of.”
Vermont beat New Hampshire, 26-21, last summer, but New Hampshire leads the series 50-18-2.