Scott Hershberger Sets NHIAA Rushing Record, Leads Campbell High to Division III Championship
It would have been difficult for Campbell High School running back Scott Hershberger to script a better senior season for himself.
Hershberger set the state’s career rushing record during Campbell’s NHIAA semifinal win over Gilford, and led the top-seeded Cougars to the Division III title by beating third-seeded Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough 48-7 a week later. Hershberger then learned on Thanksgiving that he was the recipient of the 2024 Joe Yukica Player of the Year Award, an honor bestowed on New Hampshire’s most outstanding high school football player each year.
“Kind of surreal, I guess,” Hershberger said. “It’s like a dream. Exactly how I wanted it to go.”
Hersberger ran for 2,097 yards as a senior and completed his high school career with 6,212 yards rushing on 593 carries, an average of 10.4 yards per carry. Former Souhegan High School running back Sean Jellison set the previous NHIAA record for career rushing yards (5,890) from 2001 to 2004. Jellison still holds the NHIAA record for touchdowns in a season (41) and touchdowns in a career (103).
Hersherber surpassed Jellison’s rushing record when he gained 57 yards on his first carry of the game in a 50-22 semifinal win against Gilford. He broke the school rushing record earlier this year in a regular season game against Gilford.
“I didn’t know that I was in contention for the (rushing record) until we had four games left and a reporter said something to me,” Hershberger said. “Then it became a vision. I’ve been shooting for it ever since.
“To be in the history books … it’s good to know that people will know what I did and how hard I’ve worked for this.”
Campbell’s victory over Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough gave the Cougars (11-0) their second title in the last three seasons. Hershberger gained 2,291 yards as a sophomore, when Campbell beat Trinity in the Division III championship game.
Hershberger, who has yet to finalize his college plans, ran for 148 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries in the championship game against Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough (9-2). The Cougars completed the season as the only unbeaten team in the state.
“Really happy for him,” Campbell coach Glen Costello said. “He worked hard during his career here. All the credit goes to him. Like Jellison, there were many times he didn’t play in the second half or was out at the end of the third quarter.
“We had the mindset from the beginning that if we stayed healthy we’d be one of the better teams in the division, and we were able to overcome some injuries. I thought it would be a good year, but I didn’t think it would be this good.”
Hershberger won the Yukica Player of the Year award based on votes submitted by NHIAA head coaches and media members throughout New Hampshire. Exeter halfback/linebacker Daniel Batstone and Salem halfback/linebacker Kevin Todisco were the other finalists.
“Getting a state rushing record is great personally, but playing with my friends and playing with my teammates who I’ve grown up with my entire life and going out on top is even better,” Hershberger said. “Looking back 30 years from now it’s going to be good knowing I gave it my all and kind of left my stamp on New Hampshire football.”