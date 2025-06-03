Top 10 New Hampshire Baseball State Rankings (6/3/2025)
The regular season is complete, and the heavy lifting begins will preliminary-round tournament games in all four NHIAA divisions Thursday. Not only will Pinkerton Academy be trying to win back-to-back Division I championships, the Astros can also go wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team in the state rankings.
In addition to Pinkerton, this week's top 10 features five other Division I teams, the top three teams in Division II and a Division III team that's in the top 10 for the first time this season. By this time next week only 16 high school teams will still be playing baseball in New Hampshire.
Top 10 New Hampshire Baseball State Rankings (6/3/2025)
1. Pinkerton (19-0)
The Astros are the only unbeaten team in the state and earned the one bye awarded for the Division I tournament. Pitcher/outfielder Mike Cioffi was recently named the Division I Player of the Year.
Last week: No. 1
2. Goffstown (16-2)
Goffstown will open the Division I tournament against a Windham team with strong pitching, so the Grizzlies are on upset alert.
Last week: No. 2
3. Londonderry (16-3)
The Lancers are 10-1 in their last 11 games, but they will open the tournament against a Concord team that nearly beat Londonderry during the regular season (a 4-3 loss in Londonderry). No tournament game is easy in Division I.
Last week: No. 3
4. Trinity (16-3)
Not many teams are entering the postseason with more momentum than Trinity, which has won 11 in a row.
Last week: No. 4
5. Exeter (14-5)
The Blue Hawks ended a four-game losing streak when they wrapped up the regular season with an 8-2 victory over Bishop Guertin. Exeter’s matchup with Keene might be the best game in the Division I tournament’s preliminary round.
Last week: No. 5
6. Souhegan (17-1)
The Sabers are the No. 1 seed in the Division II tournament. Souhegan’s only loss came against Division I Dover (4-3).
Last week: No. 6
7. John Stark (15-2)
The Generals earned the No. 2 seed for the Division II tournament and have the Division II Player of the Year in senior pitcher/shortstop Chase Philibotte.
Last week: No. 9
8. Bow (14-2)
Bow is looking to repeat as the Division II champion. The Falcons earned a bye for Thursday’s preliminary round and will face either No. 6 Hanover or No. 11 Plymouth in the quarterfinals.
Last week: No. 8
9. Bedford (12-8)
Bedford is the No. 7 seed for the Division I tournament and its tempting to rank the Bulldogs higher, but their victories came against teams below them in the Division I standings and one Division II opponent (St. Thomas).
Last week: No. 7
10. Belmont (15-1)
The Red Raiders, the Division III runner-up last season, made a statement by ending the regular season with two wins against previously unbeaten White Mountains.
Last week: Not ranked.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
Roger Brown | @603SportsMedia