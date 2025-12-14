Iowa High School Multi-Sport Standout Makes College Decision
One of the top multi-sport athletes in Iowa has decided on his future plans.
Pleasantville High School junior Braylon Bingham announced his commitment to the University of Iowa to play football on social media Sunday. Along with being one of the top Iowa high school football players, Bingham excels on the basketball court and baseball diamond.
“I’m staying home,” Bingham posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) along with pictures of himself wearing Hawkeye gear as a youngster. “Born to be a Hawkeye!”
Bingham was offered by Iowa State to play football this past June, picking up an official offer from the Hawkeyes in November.
Top Iowa High School Athlete Commits To Iowa Football
On the football field for the Trojans, Bingham has been a starter on both sides of the ball. He is projected to focus on the linebacker position at Iowa, joining recent Class of 2027 commit Gavin Stecker from Bettendorf.
This past fall, Bingham threw for 1,492 yards and 16 touchdowns, rushing for another 909 and seven scores. He completed over 57 percent of his passes and averaged nearly eight yards per rush.
Defensively, Bingham recorded 60.5 tackles with 2.5 for loss.
Braylon Bingham Started As A Freshman For Pleasantville
As a sophomore, Bingham threw for 1,749 yards with 23 touchdowns, rushing for another 368 and eight more scores. He collected 49.5 tackles with one for loss, picked off six passes and recovered a fumble.
Bingham jumped right into the varsity lineup as a freshman, throwing for over 1,000 yards and nine TDs while making 37 tackles on defense with three interceptions.
Pleasantville Standout Averging Over 20 Points Per Game On Basketball Court
He is also one of the top scorers in Iowa high school boys basketball and a two-way standout on the baseball field for Pleasantville.
Bingham is currently averaging 20.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and nearly four assists per game for the Trojans through four games on the basketball court. He averaged 28 points with 8.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and nearly two steals per game last year as a sophomore.
This past summer, Bingham hit .459 with seven home runs, nine doubles, four triples and 52 RBI on the baseball diamond for Pleasantville, stealing 24 bases along the way. He was slo a perfect 9-0 with a save on the hill, recording a .056 earned run average with 72 strikeouts in 50 innings pitched.