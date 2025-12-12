New No. 1 In Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings
There is a change at the top of the Class 2A Iowa girls high school basketball rankings, as Treynor has taken over.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released its newest set of rankings for all five classifications of basketball in the state.
Treynor, previously No. 2, takes the place of Hinton, who dropped from first to seventh. The 2A Top 15 also saw West Lyon go from unranked to No. 6 this week.
Council Bluffs St. Albert (1A), Maquoketa (3A), Dallas Center-Grimes (4A) and Johnston (5A) remained in the top spots in their respective classes.
Newcomers to the rankings this week along with West Lyon include George-Little Rock and Bedford in 1A; Algona in 3A; Independence in 4A; and Waterloo West in 5A.
Here are the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union girls basketball rankings for this week:
Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Basketball Rankings
Class 5A
- Johnston
- Dowling Catholic
- Iowa City High
- Ankeny
- West Des Moines Valley
- Waukee Northwest
- Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Iowa City West
- Cedar Rapids Washington
- Iowa City Liberty
- Cedar Falls
- Bettendorf
- Waukee
- Waterloo West
- Pleasant Valley
Dropped out: Sioux City East.
Class 4A
- Dallas Center-Grimes
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan
- Norwalk
- Clear Creek-Amana
- Carlisle
- Waverly-Shell Rock
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Central DeWitt
- Clinton
- North Polk
- Burlington
- Solon
- Independence
- Pella
- Sioux Center
Dropped out: Marion.
Class 3A
- Maquoketa
- Williamsburg
- Cherokee
- Des Moines Christian
- Mount Vernon
- Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
- Forest City
- PCM
- Spirit Lake
- Mediapolis
- Davenport Assumption
- Tipton
- Mid-Prairie
- Atlantic
- Algona
Dropped out: Carroll.
Class 2A
- Treynor
- Denver
- Rock Valley
- Central Lyon
- Maquoketa Valley
- West Lyon
- Hinton
- ACGC
- Emmetsburg
- (tie) Sioux Central
- Grundy Center
- Pocahontas Area
- Iowa City Regina
- Earlham
- Riverside
Class 1A
- Council Bluffs St. Albert
- Bishop Garrigan
- Newell-Fonda
- Springville
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- Lynnville-Sully
- Dunkerton
- Exira-EHK
- Turkey Valley
- Lake Mills
- Montezuma
- Kee
- Martensdale-St. Marys
- George-Little Rock
- Bedford
Dropped out: Coon Rapids-Bayard; North Linn.