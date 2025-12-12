High School

New No. 1 In Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings

Treynor takes over top spot in 2A girls basketball

Dana Becker

Treynor has taken over as the No. 1 team in Class 2A in Iowa girls high school basketball.
There is a change at the top of the Class 2A Iowa girls high school basketball rankings, as Treynor has taken over.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released its newest set of rankings for all five classifications of basketball in the state.

Treynor, previously No. 2, takes the place of Hinton, who dropped from first to seventh. The 2A Top 15 also saw West Lyon go from unranked to No. 6 this week.

Council Bluffs St. Albert (1A), Maquoketa (3A), Dallas Center-Grimes (4A) and Johnston (5A) remained in the top spots in their respective classes.

Newcomers to the rankings this week along with West Lyon include George-Little Rock and Bedford in 1A; Algona in 3A; Independence in 4A; and Waterloo West in 5A.

Here are the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union girls basketball rankings for this week:

Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Basketball Rankings

Class 5A

  1. Johnston
  2. Dowling Catholic
  3. Iowa City High
  4. Ankeny
  5. West Des Moines Valley
  6. Waukee Northwest
  7. Cedar Rapids Prairie
  8. Iowa City West
  9. Cedar Rapids Washington
  10. Iowa City Liberty
  11. Cedar Falls
  12. Bettendorf
  13. Waukee
  14. Waterloo West
  15. Pleasant Valley

Dropped out: Sioux City East.

Class 4A

  1. Dallas Center-Grimes
  2. Sioux City Bishop Heelan
  3. Norwalk
  4. Clear Creek-Amana
  5. Carlisle
  6. Waverly-Shell Rock
  7. Cedar Rapids Xavier
  8. Central DeWitt
  9. Clinton
  10. North Polk
  11. Burlington
  12. Solon
  13. Independence
  14. Pella
  15. Sioux Center

Dropped out: Marion.

Class 3A

  1. Maquoketa
  2. Williamsburg
  3. Cherokee
  4. Des Moines Christian
  5. Mount Vernon
  6. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
  7. Forest City
  8. PCM
  9. Spirit Lake
  10. Mediapolis
  11. Davenport Assumption
  12. Tipton
  13. Mid-Prairie
  14. Atlantic
  15. Algona

Dropped out: Carroll.

Class 2A

  1. Treynor
  2. Denver
  3. Rock Valley
  4. Central Lyon
  5. Maquoketa Valley
  6. West Lyon
  7. Hinton
  8. ACGC
  9. Emmetsburg
  10. (tie) Sioux Central
  11. Grundy Center
  12. Pocahontas Area
  13. Iowa City Regina
  14. Earlham
  15. Riverside

Class 1A

  1. Council Bluffs St. Albert
  2. Bishop Garrigan
  3. Newell-Fonda
  4. Springville
  5. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
  6. Lynnville-Sully
  7. Dunkerton
  8. Exira-EHK
  9. Turkey Valley
  10. Lake Mills
  11. Montezuma
  12. Kee
  13. Martensdale-St. Marys
  14. George-Little Rock
  15. Bedford

Dropped out: Coon Rapids-Bayard; North Linn.

