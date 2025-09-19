New Jersey High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 19, 2025
There are 119 games scheduled across New Jersey on Friday, September 19, including 13 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our New Jersey High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include a pair of ranked on ranked matchups as No. 16 Winslow Township goes to No. 9 St. Augustine as well as No. 3 St. Joseph Regional going to No. 20 Paramus Catholic.
New Jersey High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September, 19
With 13 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as New Jersey high school football continues into Week 4.
New Jersey Big Central Division High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 23 games scheduled in the New Jersey Big Central division on Friday, September 19, highlighted by No. 24 St. Thomas Aquinas going to Franklin. You can follow every game on our New Jersey Big Central Division High School Football Scoreboard.
View full New Jersey Big Central scoreboard
New Jersey North Jersey Division High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are ten games scheduled in the North Jersey division on Friday, September 19. You can follow every game on our New Jersey North Jersey Division High School Football Scoreboard.
New Jersey Super Division High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 41 games scheduled in the Super division on Friday, September 19, highlighted by No. 18 Ramapo going to No. 8 Old Tappan. You can follow every game on our New Jersey Super Division High school Football Scoreboard.
View full New Jersey Super Division scoreboard
New Jersey Shore Division High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 18 games scheduled in the Shore Division on Friday, September 19, highlighted by Middletown North going to No. 14 Red Bank Catholic. You can follow every game on our New Jersey Shore Division High School Football Scoreboard.
New Jersey West Jersey Division High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19
There are 27 games scheduled in the West Jersey Division on Friday, September 19, highlighted by No. 16 Winslow Township going to No. 9 St. Augustine Prep. You can follow every game on our New Jersey West Jersey Division High School Football Scoreboard.
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here