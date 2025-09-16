New Jersey High School Football Top 25 State Rankings – Sept. 16, 2025
The North vs. South matchup between Bergen Catholic and Winslow Township was the game everyone wanted to see, and see for some time. The top Non-Public vs. the top Public under the lights contest on a warm Friday night created a palpable buzz throughout the state.
The top-ranked Crusaders made the 100-plus mile trek to South Jersey and more than took care of business, registering a complete victory that showed once again what makes Bergen Catholic the national powerhouse that it is as the Crusaders crushed Winslow Township 41-14. If it were possible to rank BC even higher than the No. 1 spot, that’s where the Crusaders would be this week following their three impressive early-season victories. With the win over Winslow Township, Bergen Catholic moves up to No. 9 in the latest High School on SI National Rankings.
With three weeks of action in the books, we’re starting to get a feel for what the remainder of the season could look like. Far from complete, things promise to get only more intense and competitive as the season progresses as this week’s slate is highlighted by five matchups between ranked teams:
- No. 3 St. Joseph Regionals vs. No. 20 Paramus Catholic
- No. 8 Old Tappan vs. No. 18 Ramapo
- No. 9 St. Augustine Prep vs. No. 16 Winslow Township
- No. 10 Delbarton vs. No. 11 St. Peter’s Prep
- No. 15 Northern Highlands vs. No. 19 Pascack Valley
Take a look below for this week’s High School on SI Top 25 rankings.
1. Bergen Catholic (3-0)
The Crusaders more than solidified their top ranking with a commanding 41-14 win over Winslow Township on Friday in Atco. Bergen Catholic surged to a 41-0 lead by the third quarter, driven by three touchdown passes from sophomore QB Trey Tagliaferri and rushing scores by seniors Najee Calhoun and Dante Kain. Junior Aidan Talley also added a rushing touchdown. The Crusaders amassed 257 yards on 41 carries, their best rushing performance this season. Defensively, they intercepted All-State QB Jalen Parker three times, with junior Amare Newell grabbing two and sophomore Adrian Woodward securing one. This win extends BC’s in-state win streak to 27.
Up next: Saturday vs. Pope John (1-2)
2. Don Bosco Prep (3-0)
The Ironmen achieved a 3-0 start for the first time in 11 years, blanking St. Anthony’s (NY) 28-0 on the road. Don Bosco’s defense notched its first shutout of the season, and have now excelled against three out-of-state opponents. Since sophomore Carson Schoen, the son of New York Giant general manager Joe Schoen, took over as quarterback, the offense has scored at least 28 points in each of the last two games.
Up next: Idle
3. St. Joseph Regional (3-0)
In its first home game of the 2025 campaign, St. Joseph dominated Cardinal Hayes (NY) 48-0, triggering a running clock by halftime. In a battle of top-notch signal-callers, Harvard commit Nate Bailey and Lamar Best, who is headed to the University of Delaware, each connected for two touchdown passes, with Bailey totaling four scores in the first half alone.
Up next: Friday at No. 20 Paramus Catholic (1-2)
4. Rancocas Valley (3-0)
Despite missing Monmouth-bound dual-threat QB Sayvien Adams due to a knee injury, Rancocas Valley relied on its ground game to defeat Camden Eastside 21-6 in WJFL Colonial action. Jameer Bellamy ran for 118 yards and three touchdowns, while Michael Beasley recorded five sacks among 13 tackles, and David Ogunsola added four sacks and 12 tackles.
Up next: Friday at Shawnee (2-1)
5. DePaul Catholic (2-1)
DePaul shut out Archbishop Stepinac (NY) 35-0 on Friday in Wayne, their first shutout since blanking Irvington 21-0 in 2021. Senior QB Derek Zammit ran for a touchdown and threw a TD pass to junior Kyron Dubose, while senior Marquan Carter and junior Sean Nevers each scored rushing touchdowns. Junior Teyvion Monroe contributed a scoop-and-score.
Up next: Saturday at Seton Hall Prep (1-1)
6. Hun (2-1)
The Raiders posted their third consecutive victory, galloping past overmatched Hewlett Sports Academy (Md.) by a 64-0 count. This win solidifies Hun's momentum heading with tougher matchups ahead, which include contests vs. St. Frances Academy (Md.) and IMG Academy (Fla.) Hewlett was actually coming off a competitive 34-20 loss to St. Frances and had aspirations of making this game a close one but it was not to be as Hun scored early and often.
Up next: Saturday at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy (2-1)
7. Glassboro (3-0)
The Bulldogs extended their win streak to a now state-best 16 games and 22 of their last 23 since 2023, crushing Penns Grove 63-0. Amari Sabb caught two TD passes from Jack O’Connell, Xavier Sabb had a TD reception and threw a TD pass, and Brandon Simmons scored on a fumble recovery in the end zone. Glassboro, averaging over 50 points per game, has posted back-to-back shutouts.
Up next: Saturday at Salem (1-2)
8. Old Tappan (3-0)
The Golden Knights routed Bergenfield 41-14 on Saturday, extending their win streak to eight games since last year’s Group 3 title run. This marks their 13th straight win over the Bears. Old Tappan faces a significant challenge this weekend when No. 18 Ramapo visits on Friday.
Up next: Friday vs. No. 18 Ramapo (2-0)
9. St. Augustine (3-0)
The Hermits secured their second consecutive shutout, defeating previously unbeaten Cherokee 35-0 in WJFL American play, with all points scored in the first half. Junior RB Roman Coney rushed for 184 yards and four touchdowns on 10 carries, while Ty McLeer caught a 29-yard TD pass from Ryan Stoehr. The defense limited Cherokee to 63 total yards, including -1 rushing. Their upcoming clash with No. 16 Winslow will be revealing.
Up next: Friday vs. No. 16 Winslow (1-2)
10. Delbarton (1-2)
Delbarton earned its first win of 2025, defeating Monsignor Farrell (NY) 35-6 at home. Sophomore QB Gavin Gilardi shined, completing 6-of-8 passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns, while Matt Tafuri, Austin Kiely, and Kobe Irby-Mason each scored on the ground. The Green Wave now aim for consecutive wins as their in-state schedule begins.
Up next: Saturday vs. No. 11 St. Peter’s Prep (3-0)
11. St. Peter’s Prep (3-0)
The Marauders’ offense erupted for a 50-0 win over Shabazz at Kean University’s Zone6ix Classic. Senior QB Tyler Bell threw three TD passes—one to sophomore Amari Jones and two to senior Hunter Watson—while also rushing for a score. Seniors Tyler Barksdale and junior Abdul Turay each ran for touchdowns, and junior Ty’ire Clark returned a kick 63 yards for a TD. The team also scored a safety.
Up next: Saturday at No. 10 Delbarton (1-2)
12. Washington Township (3-0)
The defending Central Group 5 champs scored 40 points for the third straight game, shutting out Delsea 40-0 in WJFL Classic action. Senior QB Cole Aquino completed 9-of-10 passes for 111 yards and two TDs, while Colin Beeler rushed for 132 yards. Jaylen Robinson and Drew Dorsey each had six tackles, and Luke Sheets made field goals of 26 and 46 yards.
Up next: Friday at Millville (1-2)
13. Rumson Fair-Haven (2-1)
The Bulldogs saw their 15-game winning streak come to a stunning end with a 33-21 defeat at the hands of upstart Holmdel. This s not simply an upset, it was a stunner that also ended a 26-year Holmdel losing streak vs. Rumson that had been intact since 1999. Rumson’s 15-game winning streak was tied with Glassboro for the longest active streak in the state entering last week’s play. RFK is the reigning state Group 2 champion and won the South Jersey, Group 2 title in 2023 before falling in the group title game. The Bulldogs tumble eight spots from their No. 5 perch but remain in the Top 25 by virtue of winning their first two games of the season by a combined 69-7.
Up Next: Friday vs. Marlboro
14. Red Bank Catholic (3-0)
After a slow offensive start in Week 1, the Caseys exploded for 455 yards in a 35-7 win over Middletown South. Freshman QB Rahmir Rivera threw for 252 yards and two touchdowns, while freshman RB Gabe Kemp added 129 yards and two scores. Linebacker Luke Scaturro led the defense with 12 tackles, including a sack and four tackles for loss.
Up next: Friday vs. Middletown North (2-0)
15. Northern Highlands (3-0)
The Highlanders cruised past Hackensack 36-7 on Friday in Allendale. Senior QB Jack O’Callaghan threw touchdown passes to senior Drew Vandersnow and junior Tucker Kanning, while senior Cornell commit Chase Calarco scored twice on the ground, and senior RJ McCleary added a rushing TD. A tough matchup awaits vs. No. 19 Pascack Valley in Hillsdale.
Up next: Saturday at No. 19 Pascack Valley (2-1)
16. Winslow Township (1-2)
The defending Group 4 state champs fell 41-14 to No. 1 Bergen Catholic, dropping 10 spots in the rankings. Facing their second nationally ranked opponent this season after losing to IMG Academy (FL), junior QB Jalen Parker threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns but had three interceptions. Winslow begins its WJFL American title defense against unbeaten St. Augustine next.
Up next: Friday at No. 9 St. Augustine (3-0)
17. Phillipsburg (3-0)
The Stateliners racked up 358 rushing yards on 32 carries in a 55-14 rout of previously unbeaten Hunterdon Central. Sophomore QB Dominic Bracco completed 3-of-5 passes for 60 yards, while senior Sam Dech ran for 127 yards and four TDs on eight carries, and senior Ziyahn McGurn added 133 yards and two TDs on five attempts. McGurn, Eddie O’Neil, Aeden Hywel, Jah’quil Dooley, Xavier Campbell-Graham, and Tyler Wargo starred defensively.
Up next: Friday vs. Ridge (1-1)
18. Ramapo (2-0)
Ramapo dominated Ridgewood 52-7 on the road. Senior QB Casey Grusser accounted for four touchdowns—three rushing and one passing to senior Joey Yessis. Senior Liam Hayward scored via a run and a fumble return, while sophomore RB Joey Gorga added a rushing TD. Senior Gavin Cordisco kicked a 22-yard field goal. A big test awaits at Old Tappan.
Up next: Friday at No. 8 Old Tappan (3-0)
19. Pascack Valley (2-1)
The Panthers remain comfortably inside this week’s Top 25 this week after eking out a 29-26 home victory over Teaneck. The go-ahead score came on a one-yard rushing touchdown by Pascack Valley’s Nick Ocampo with just 1:03 left in the fourth quarter. This win marked a strong turnaround for the Panthers, who had suffered a 21-7 loss to Westwood the previous week. While the Highwaymen fell short, their performance marked a significant improvement over their previous matchup with Pascack Valley, when they lost 35-0 in September, 2024.
Up Next: Saturday vs. No. 15 Northern Highlands (3-0)
20. Paramus Catholic (1-2)
The Paladins fell 58-48 in a high-scoring battle against Iona Prep (NY), ranked No. 86 nationally. Junior Nehki Martin scored three times—twice on passes from senior QB Marco Green and once on a long run. Senior Achylles DuPont scored on a 22-yard run and an 80-yard kick return, while sophomore AJ Lopez caught two long TD passes from Green. Iona Prep exploded for 38 points in the second quarter.
Up next: Friday vs. No. 3 St. Joseph Regional (3-0)
21. Holmdel (2-0)
Senior QB Jack Cannon amassed 368 combined yards and accounted for five touchdowns in a 33-21 win over Rumson-Fair Haven, previously ranked No. 8. Cannon, a Dartmouth commit, ran for TDs of 1, 2, 72, and 75 yards, averaging 10 yards per carry, and threw a 26-yard TD pass to James Murphy. The defense intercepted four passes, contributing to eight forced turnovers in two wins.
Up next: Friday vs. Middletown South (0-3)
22. West Morris (3-0)
West Morris is 3-0 for the first time since 2022, following a 31-6 win over Morristown. The rushing trio of Mike Finlay, Deacon Frayne, and Brody Mansolino has each surpassed 130 yards this season, anchored by Princeton commit Tom Borgia on both lines.
Up next: Friday vs. Warren Hills (2-1)
23. Burlington Township (3-0)
The Falcons enter the Top 20 for the first time, averaging 40 points per game after a 41-14 win over Haddon Heights in their WJFL Independence opener. Aiden Binns has led the rushing attack, with senior linebacker and Syracuse commit Gemaus Sackie anchoring the defense.
Up next: Friday vs. Moorestown (0-3)
24. St. Thomas Aquinas (2-1)
The Trojans return to this week’s Top 25 following a dominating 50-8 victory over North Brunswick under the lights in Edison on Friday. This game was well in hand by halftime after St. Thomas Aquinas raced out to a 43-0 lead at the break. With the loss, North Brunswick's record fell to 0-3 on the young season. The Raiders will look for their first win of the 2025 campaign on Friday vs. Edison.
Up Next: Friday vs. Franklin (2-1)
25. Immaculata (3-0)
The high-octane Spartans broke the 40-point barrier for the third straight game. In fact, Immaculata shattered the 50-point mark on Friday at home, posting a 56-14 victory over St. Francis Prep of Queens, N.Y. The Spartans have won their three games by scores of 45-30, 45-33, and 56-14 as the offense is averaging a staggering 48.7 points per game. Running back Daysir Spille’s talents were on full display as as he rushed for 166 yards and four touchdowns on only 14 carries which computes to nearly 12 yards per clip.
Up Next: at Weequahic (2-1)