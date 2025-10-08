10 New Jersey Wrestlers to Watch at the 2025 Super 32
The Super 32 Challenge stands as a premier battleground in Greensboro, N.C. where the nation’s most talented high school wrestlers converge each year to test their skills, and New Jersey’s 2025 contingent is poised to leave a significant mark.
This year’s lineup from the Garden State boasts an impressive mix of nationally ranked competitors, seasoned athletes who have previously placed at the event, and emerging talents with established national credentials, all ready to showcase their prowess on one of wrestling’s biggest stages.
Scheduled for October 18-19, 2025, the tournament will take place at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center in Greensboro, N.C., drawing elite high school wrestlers from across the United States for a fiercely competitive weekend.
Below is a spotlight on 10 standout New Jersey wrestlers anticipated to make a strong impact at this year’s Super 32 Challenge as identified by www.jerseywrestling.com.
Top 10 New Jersey Wrestlers to Watch
CJ Betz (190, Delbarton, SR) – Ranked #12 nationally, committed to Penn
Shilo Joyce (106, Camden Catholic, FR) – Ranked #15 nationally, Fargo 6th place
Paul Kenny (126, CBA, JR) – Ranked #3 nationally, Fargo 3rd place
Sean Kenny (113, CBA, SO) – Ranked #6 nationally, Fargo champion
Johnathon McGinty (120, St. Joseph’s Regional, SR) – Ranked #4 nationally, Returning Super 32 finalist
Brock Oizerowitz (175, CBA, JR) – Ranked #20 nationally
Alex Reyes (190, Holmdel, SR) – Ranked #13 nationally, Returning Super 32 placer
Anthony Verdi (175, St. Peter’s Prep, SR) – NHSCA 5th place
Mateo Vinceguerra (285, Woodstown, SR) – Ranked #11 nationally, Returning Super 32 placer
CJ Betz
School: Delbarton School, Morristown, N.J.
Weight Class: 190 lbs
Grade: Senior (SR)
National Ranking: #12
Key Achievements: Committed to University of Pennsylvania; 2025 Powerade Tournament 2nd Place at 189 lbs; 2025 National Wrestling Hall of Fame Duals contributor (team finalist); 2025 Region 3 Medalist; 2025 District 17 Qualifier; Multiple Catholic School Duals wins.
Carl “CJ” Betz, 17, from Morristown, N.J., is a technical heavyweight prospect anchoring Delbarton’s dynasty at 190 lbs. In 2024-25, Betz helped the #1-ranked Green Wave reach the National HOF Duals final (loss to Bishop McCort), winning key decisions and contributing to comebacks with teammate Alessio Perentin.
At Powerade 2025, he placed 2nd at 189 lbs, falling 4-0 to Harvard-commit Robert Kucharczk (Lake Highland Prep, #1 nationally) but outscoring opponents 50+ points. A Region 3 medalist and District 17 qualifier, Betz’s season included tech falls over St. Peter’s Prep’s Carmen Marano (21-6) and pins in Catholic School Duals. Committed to Penn in 2025, he’s drawn to coach Mike Grey’s development system, aiming to wrestle at 184/197 collegiately. Betz, known for chain wrestling and riding time, trains in Delbarton’s star-studded room with state champs like Jayden James. As a senior, he targets a state podium and national dual title, positioning for Ivy League success.
Bobby Duffy
School: Christian Brothers Academy (CBA), Lincroft, N.J.
Weight Class: 144 lbs
Grade: Senior (SR)
National Ranking: #12
Key Achievements: 2025 Fargo Junior Freestyle 6th Place; 2025 Region 6 Champion; 2025 District 21 Champion; 2023 Shore Conference Tournament Champion at 113 lbs (as a freshman); 2025 Pin over 2x State Champ Adrian DeJesus (40 seconds); 2025 Catholic School Duals standout.
Bobby Duffy, 17, from Lincroft, N.J., nicknamed “The Iceman” by coaches for his unflappable style, has evolved from a gritty freshman upset artist to a senior national contender at CBA. As a 2022-23 freshman, he shocked as the #10 seed to win the Shore Conference Tournament at 113 lbs, pinning state medalist Patrick O’Keefe 6-1 in sudden victory and helping CBA to the team title. By 2024-25,
Duffy moved to 144 lbs, capturing Region 6 and District 21 crowns before a state quarterfinal exit. His highlight: a shocking 40-second cradle pin over two-time state champ Adrian DeJesus (St. Joseph’s Montvale) in a Non-Public A quarterfinal, despite St. Joe’s 46-29 dual win. At Fargo 2025, he placed 6th in junior freestyle, solidifying his #12 national rank. Training under Billy Ashnault with brothers Paul and Sean Kenny, Duffy’s 50+ win seasons emphasize scrambles and top control. As a senior, he eyes a state medal and college options, building on CBA’s powerhouse legacy.
Shilo Joyce
School: Camden Catholic High School, Cherry Hill, N.J.
Weight Class: 106 lbs
Grade: Freshman (FR)
National Ranking: #15
Key Achievements: 2025 Fargo 16U Freestyle 6th Place; 2025 N.J.SIAA District 29 Qualifier; 2025 Super 32 participant; Brother of N.J.-ranked Lazarus Joyce (126 lbs).
Shilo Joyce, 14, from Cherry Hill, N.J., is a freshman sensation at Camden Catholic, following his brother Lazarus (a 2025 District 29 champ). In his 2024-25 debut, Joyce qualified for districts at 106 lbs, impressing in early-season duals with quick pins and decisions. His breakout came at Fargo 2025, placing 6th in 16U freestyle among elite youth, earning #15 national ranking.
A Super 32 participant, Joyce’s speed and low-level singles have drawn comparisons to Camden Catholic’s storied lightweights like Sammy Spaulding. Training in the Irish’s dynasty room (15x state finalists), he contributes to team efforts like the 2025 District 29 team title chase. As a frosh with family guidance, Joyce targets a state medal in 2025-26, building on Camden Catholic’s nine state titles and positioning himself for All-American honors.
Paul Kenny
School: Christian Brothers Academy (CBA), Lincroft, N.J.
Weight Class: 126 lbs
Grade: Junior (JR)
National Ranking: #3
Key Achievements: 2025 N.J.SIAA State Champion at 120 lbs; 2025 Fargo Junior Freestyle 3rd Place; 2025 Escape the Rock Champion at 121 lbs; 2023 U17 World Freestyle Champion at 48 kg; 2024 N.J.SIAA State 3rd Place at 113 lbs (as a freshman); 2025 Journeymen World Classic Freestyle Champion at 132 lbs; 2025 Catholic School Duals standout.
Paul Kenny, 17, from Bayville, N.J., is a phenom from a wrestling dynasty—his uncle Ray was a state placer, and he trains alongside his brother Sean at home and at Elite Wrestling Club. At 15, he became N.J.’s first U17 world freestyle champion in 2023, defeating top international talent in Istanbul, Turkey, and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler after wins over the 2022 U17 champ. As a CBA freshman in 2023-24, he went 33-2, placing 3rd at states despite a semifinal injury default.
In 2024-25, Kenny peaked with a 1-0 defensive victory over Johnathon McGinty in the state final, becoming CBA’s third individual champion (joining Pete Black in 1969 and Sebastian Rivera in 2016) and earning Wrestler of the Year honors. His summer included a Fargo bronze and a dual win over Blair Academy’s #13 Vincenzo Anello. With a calm demeanor under pressure, Kenny—coached by former state runner-up Billy Ashnault eyes a four-time state title and NCAA stardom, training relentlessly to “fast-forward” past setbacks.
Sean Kenny
School: Christian Brothers Academy (CBA), Lincroft, N.J.
Weight Class: 113 lbs
Grade: Sophomore (SO)
National Ranking: #6
Key Achievements: 2025 Fargo 16U Freestyle National Champion; 2025 N.J.SIAA State 3rd Place at 106 lbs (as a freshman); 2025 Super 32 participant; 2025 Journeymen World Classic Freestyle Champion at 114 lbs; 2025 Region 6 finalist; 2025 District 21 champion.
Sean Kenny, a 16-year-old from Bayville, N.J., is the younger brother of N.J. state champion Paul Kenny and part of a wrestling-focused family that converted their garage into a home training room. He trains with his uncle Ray Kenny (a former CBA assistant coach and 2005 Central Regional state champion co-captain) and at the Elite Wrestling Club in Jackson, N.J., under Steve and Sebastian Rivera (former N.J. state and national champions).
As a freshman in 2024-25, Kenny burst onto the scene with a 31-6 record, including 9 pins and 10 technical falls, finishing 3rd at states after a semifinal loss to eventual champion JoJo Burke of St. Joseph’s Montvale. In summer 2025, he dominated Fargo, going undefeated to claim the 16U freestyle title for Team N.J.—the only national champion from the state that year—and added a world classic freestyle win. Known for his explosive scrambles and defensive prowess, Kenny trains daily with his brother and CBA teammates, crediting the program’s intensity for his rapid rise. He enters 2025-26 as a top national prospect, aiming for a state title and multiple All-American honors.
Johnathon McGinty
School: St. Joseph’s Regional High School (Montvale), Montvale, N.J.
Weight Class: 120 lbs
Grade: Senior (SR)
National Ranking: #4
Key Achievements: 2025 N.J.SIAA State Runner-Up at 120 lbs; 2025 Region 1 Champion; 2025 District 14 Champion; 2025 Super 32 Finalist; 2025 Bergen County Tournament Champion; 2024 Region 1 Champion at 113 lbs; Committed to University of Oklahoma.
Johnathon McGinty, 17, from Montvale, N.J., is a cornerstone of the elite St. Joseph’s elite, entering 2025-26 as a senior leader after a stellar junior year. As a freshman in 2023, he went 4-0 in the Region 1 semifinals to help secure the Non-Public A title, pinning foes like Nathan Braun (Bergen Catholic). In 2024-25, McGinty dominated districts and regions before a 1-0 state final loss to Paul Kenny (CBA), finishing as runner-up with a 40+ win season.
A 2025 Super 32 finalist, he committed to Oklahoma in summer 2025, drawn by coach John Smith’s freestyle pedigree. Known for his counter-wrestling and mental toughness—avenging regular-season losses in key duals against Bergen Catholic and Delbarton—McGinty trains in a room stacked with state champs like Ryan Burton. With three region titles and a state podium spot already, he’s poised for a national title run and All-American honors at OU, where he’ll join other N.J. recruits.
Brock Oizerowitz
School: Christian Brothers Academy (CBA), Lincroft, N.J.
Weight Class: 175 lbs
Grade: Junior (JR)
National Ranking: #20
Key Achievements: 2025 N.J.SIAA State 3rd Place at 175 lbs; 2025 Region 6 Champion; 2025 District 21 Champion; 2025 Shore Conference Tournament Champion; 2025 Super 32 participant; 2024 N.J.SIAA State Medalist.
Brock Oizerowitz, 16, from Toms River, N.J., son of Toms River North football coach Dave Oizerowitz, is a rising star at CBA with back-to-back state medals. In 2024-25, he claimed his first state bronze at 175 lbs (8-5 win over Anthony Verdi in quarters), after a tech fall loss to champion Ryan Burton (St. Joseph’s Montvale), finishing with 40+ wins.
Oizerowitz swept Region 6 and District 21, then edged former workout partner Tornick Kajaia (Long Branch) 1-0 in the SCT final—his first conference title—riding out the third period flawlessly. A 2025 Super 32 participant, he’s ranked #6 in N.J. pre-states but rose nationally post-podium. Training in CBA’s elite room with the Kenny brothers, Oizerowitz’s underhook game and mat returns define his style. Entering junior year as N.J.’s top returning 175-pounder, he aims for a state title and national All-American, building on CBA’s medal tradition.
Alex Reyes
School: Holmdel High School, Holmdel, N.J.
Weight Class: 190 lbs
Grade: Senior (SR)
National Ranking: #13
Key Achievements: 2025 N.J.SIAA State 5th Place at 190 lbs (1st 2x medalist in school history); 2025 Region 5 Champion (1st 2x champ in school history); 2025 District 20 Champion (3x); 2025 Shore Conference Tournament 3rd Place; 2025 Holmdel Holiday Tournament Champion; 2025 Super 32 Placer; 100+ career wins; Committed to Rutgers University.
Alexander Reyes, 17, from Holmdel, N.J., etched his name in Hornets lore as the program’s first two-time state medalist and highest state finisher (5th at 190 lbs in 2025). With a 41-6 record that year, Reyes dominated Region 5 (3x medalist) and District 20 (3x champ), including pins and majors en route to states, where he avenged losses for his best finish.
A 2025 Super 32 placer and Shore Conference 3rd-placer, he reached 100 career wins as a junior and committed to Rutgers, joining coach Scott Goodale’s N.J. pipeline. Reyes, who trains locally with brother Christian (a 2025 SCT medalist), excels in aggressive attacks and escapes, leading Holmdel to its first District 20 team title since 1982. As a senior with 119+ wins entering 2025-26, he’s the program’s career wins leader contender and Shore Wrestler of the Year, targeting a state title and Big Ten redshirt freshman impact.
Anthony Verdi
School: St. Peter’s Prep, Jersey City, N.J.
Weight Class: 175 lbs
Grade: Senior (SR)
Key Achievements: 2025 NHSCA National 5th Place; 2025 N.J.SIAA State 6th Place at 175 lbs; 2025 Region 1 Medalist; 2025 District 17 Champion; 2025 Catholic School Duals standout; Son of former St. Peter’s Prep head coach Anthony Verdi Sr.
Anthony Verdi, 17, from Jersey City, N.J., carries a family legacy as the son of ex-St. Peter’s Prep coach Anthony Verdi Sr. (13-year head coach, 7x district champs). In 2024-25, Verdi earned his first state medal (6th at 175 lbs) and District 17 title, contributing to Prep’s Non-Public A semifinal run with wins over ranked foes. At NHSCA Nationals 2025, he placed 5th, showcasing freestyle prowess against national talent.
Ranked #4 in N.J. pre-states, Verdi’s season included region medals and dual pins, helping Prep to 16-3 duals. Known for explosive takedowns and family-honed work ethic—his dad shaped Prep’s powerhouse era—Verdi trains under coaches like Ryan Burkert. As a senior, he eyes a state podium upgrade and college scholarship, honoring the Marauders’ tradition of champs like Caedyn Ricciardi.
Mateo Vinceguerra
School: Woodstown High School, Woodstown, N.J.
Weight Class: 285 lbs
Grade: Senior (SR)
National Ranking: #11
Key Achievements: 2025 N.J.SIAA State 3rd Place at 285 lbs (highest finish in school history); 2025 Region 8 Champion (2x); 2025 District 28 Champion (2x); 2025 Beast of the East placer; 2025 Tri-County Conference Wrestler of the Year; 100+ career wins.
Mateo Vinceguerra, an 18-year-old heavyweight from Woodstown, N.J., has redefined success for the Wolverines program. As a junior in 2024-25, he captured his second straight Region 8 title and became the school’s highest state placer ever with a 3rd-place finish at 285 lbs, going 41-3 overall with multiple pins and decisions over ranked foes like James Lynch (Toms River East). His path included a semifinal loss to Rocco Dellagatta (St. John Vianney) but a dominant consolation run, including a 10-3 decision over Lynch.
Vinceguerra, who trains with local clubs emphasizing technique over size, reached 100 career wins early in his senior year and placed at the prestigious Beast of the East. Named Tri-County Wrestler of the Year, he’s praised for his agility and chain wrestling despite competing at heavyweight. Entering his final season with national eyes on him (ranked #22 pre-Fargo, rising to #11 post-states), Vinceguerra aims to cap his legacy with a state title and college scholarship, inspiring a program with limited heavyweight tradition.