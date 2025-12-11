2025-26 Top 40 National High School Wrestling Rankings - Dec. 11, 2025
The first full week of December delivered many statement wins on the nation's high school wrestling mats, including razor-tight duals and several newcomers crashing the party.
The result was some minor reshaping in the landscape of the latest High School On SI National Team Wrestling Rankings. While Faith Christian Academy held firm at No. 1, after outlasting No. 10 Wyoming Seminary in a thriller, programs coast-to-coast made moves that signaled a rapidly intensifying national race.
1-Faith Christian Academy, PA
Previous No. 1
Visited No. 10 Wyoming Seminary and won a tight dual meet, 31-27.
2-Bishop McCort, PA
Previous No. 2
Picked up dual meet wins over Central Cambria, 65-0, and Richland, 68-6.
3-Lake Highland Prep, FL
Previous No. 3
Main squad was idle.
4-Buchanan, CA
Previous No. 4
Captured the team title at the Arballo Hammer over No. 18 Clovis, 407-254.
5-St. John Bosco, CA
Previous No. 5
Took top team honors at the Cossarek Classic over Oakdale, 368-265.
6-Malvern Prep, PA
Previous No. 6
“A” Team was idle.
7-Blair Academy, NJ
Previous No. 7
Idle this week.
8-Delbarton, NJ
Previous No. 8
Their season starts at this weekend’s Ironman Tournament.
9-Christian Brothers Academy, NJ
Previous No. 9
See Delbarton explanation.
10-Wyoming Seminary, PA
Previous No. 10
Hosted Faith Christian Academy and lost a dual that came down to one match, 31-27.
11-Brownsburg, IN
Previous No. 11
Won a dual meet versus Avon, 48-15.
12-Marmion Academy, IL
Previous No. 12
Attended the Dan Gable Donnybrook in Iowa and returned home as team champions outpointing unranked Shakopee of Minnesota, 351-304.
13-Poway, CA
Previous No. 13
Crowned as team champions at the Scuffle In Eastvale ahead of No. 28 Clovis North, 377.5-234.5.
14-Dublin Coffman, OH
Previous No. 14
Idle.
15-Crown Point, IN
Previous No. 15
Beat Chesterton, 69-3, in a dua meet.
16-Massillon Perry, OH
Previous No. 16
Main team was idle.
17-Bishop McDevitt, PA
Previous No. 17
Season begins this week.
18-Clovis, CA
Previous No. 18
Finished second to Buchanan in the team race at the Arballo Hammer.
19-St. Joseph Regional, NJ
Previous No. 19
Jersey gets started this week.
20-Edmond North, OK
Previous No. 20
Rolled to a 69-6 dual meet win over Norman.
21-Gilroy, CA
Previous No. 21
Main squad was inactive.
22-Stillwater, OK
Previous No. 30
Idle. Newly received lineup information suggested we were starting them out too low, hence the adjustment despite their inactivity.
23-St. Peter’s Prep, NJ
Previous No. 24
Idle.
24-Center Grove, IN
Previous No. 25
Went 5-0 at the Bloomington Duals with three shutouts and only 15 points scored by their opponents.
25-St. Edward, OH
Previous No. 26
A” Team was idle.
26-St. Michael-Albertville, MN
Previous No. 33
Won the team crown at their Invitational Tournament. Getting a glimpse of their lineup revealed they were probably too low in our initial report.
27-Clovis North, CA
Previous No. 28
Placed second at the Scuffle in Eastvale to Poway.
28-Layton, UT
Previous No. 23
Hosted and won the Layton Invitational Tournament (L.I.T.). We moved them down after seeing a few weaknesses for the national level.
29-Pomona, CO
Previous No. 27
Competed at the Battle of the Best Duals, winning the title with a 4-0 record. They endured one close match with Cherokee Trail, 40-32, but cruised otherwise.
30-Broken Arrow, OK
Previous Not Ranked
Exploded into our national rankings by winning the team title at the Kansas’ Gardener Edgerton ahead of No. 29 Allen of Texas, 220.5-184, and Iowa’s No. 34 Southeast Polk (176 points).
31-Allen, TX
Previous No. 29
Finished second to Broken Arrow in the Gardner Edgerton team race.
32-Perrysburg, OH
Previous No. 31
Locked down the team crown at Michigan’s Grappler Gold Invitational ahead of Dundee, 224-194.
33-Detroit Catholic Central, MI
Previous No. 32
Won a dual meet 56-14 over Clarkston.
34-Southeast Polk, IA
Previous No. 34
Placed third as a team at Gardner Edgerton, behind Broken Arrow and Allen.
35-Dundee, MI
Previous Not Ranked
Finished second at the Grapple Gold to Perrysburg. Previously unranked as we were not sure of the outcome of their suspension.
36-Bergen Catholic, NJ
Previous No. 36
Idle.
37-SLAM! Academy, NV
Previous No. 37
Cruised to the championship at Utah’s Millard Ironman Duals with a 10-0 record. Their only close match came versus Juab with a 41-25 tally.
38-Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA
Previous No. 38
Dual meet victories against Southern Lehigh (62-12) and Council Rock South (44-19).
39-Camden Catholic, NJ
Previous No. 40
Idle.
40-Shakopee, MN
Previous Not Ranked
Came in second at the Dan Gable Donnybrook behind Marmion Academy, but ahead of two previously ranked teams, No. 35 Bettendorf of Iowa and No. 39 Creighton Prep from Nebraska.