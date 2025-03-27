A pair of state champs will lead New Jersey Women's All-Star Team at Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic
The New Jersey All-Star team was announced for the women's match at the 51st annual Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic.
Sanyah Queen (St. Thomas Aquinas - 142 pounds) and Solaris Paul (John F. Kennedy - 170) both won high school state titles in New Jersey. The women's match between Pennsylvania and New Jersey will kick off the event at 3 p.m. Saturday at AHN Arena at Peters Township High School.
That match will be followed by a battle between the WPIAL and New Jersey boys all-stars at 4:15 p.m. and the main event, the Pennsylvania all-stars vs. USA all-stars at 6 p.m.
Here's a list of the confirmed wrestlers for the New Jersey side along with their college of choice if available.
100 pounds - Casey Davis, Northern Valley at Demarest, N/A.
112 - Grace Riley, Paramus Catholic, N/A
118 - Maeve White, Freehold Township, Lock Haven
124 - Sophia Sharp, Ocean Township, Alevernia
136 - Samantha Goworek, Indian Hills, N/A
142 - Sanyah Queen, St. Thomas Aquinas, Western New England
148 - Sonia Balwas, Paramus, Oklahoma State
148 - Adriana Haskin, Rahway, N/A
155 - Gabrielle Roberts, North Brunswick, N/A
170 - Solaris Paul, John F. Kennedy, N/A
190 - To be determined
