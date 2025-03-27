High School

A pair of state champs will lead New Jersey Women's All-Star Team at Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic

The event will take place this Saturday afternoon at Peters Township High School.

Josh Rizzo

John F. Kennedy’s Solaris Paul reacts after defeating Newton/Kittatinny’s Paige Caro in the championship 165lb match during finals of the NJSIAA individual girls wrestling state championships at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Friday, March 8, 2025.
The New Jersey All-Star team was announced for the women's match at the 51st annual Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic.

Sanyah Queen (St. Thomas Aquinas - 142 pounds) and Solaris Paul (John F. Kennedy - 170) both won high school state titles in New Jersey. The women's match between Pennsylvania and New Jersey will kick off the event at 3 p.m. Saturday at AHN Arena at Peters Township High School.

That match will be followed by a battle between the WPIAL and New Jersey boys all-stars at 4:15 p.m. and the main event, the Pennsylvania all-stars vs. USA all-stars at 6 p.m.

Here's a list of the confirmed wrestlers for the New Jersey side along with their college of choice if available.

100 pounds - Casey Davis, Northern Valley at Demarest, N/A.

112 - Grace Riley, Paramus Catholic, N/A

118 - Maeve White, Freehold Township, Lock Haven

124 - Sophia Sharp, Ocean Township, Alevernia

136 - Samantha Goworek, Indian Hills, N/A

142 - Sanyah Queen, St. Thomas Aquinas, Western New England

148 - Sonia Balwas, Paramus, Oklahoma State

148 - Adriana Haskin, Rahway, N/A

155 - Gabrielle Roberts, North Brunswick, N/A

170 - Solaris Paul, John F. Kennedy, N/A

190 - To be determined

--Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com | @J_oshrizzo

